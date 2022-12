NAHL: Get to know Chippewa Steel forward J.J. Grainda

T he Chippewa Herald’s ‘Get To Know’ series focuses on learning some common (and uncommon) things about members of the Chippewa Steel.

Grainda is in his second season with the Steel and has played 85 games across two seasons in Chippewa Falls. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound forward has nine goals and eight assists in 26 games this season after scoring 16 goals and assisting on 18 others in 59 games last year.