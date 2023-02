Chippewa Herald

The Chippewa Herald’s “Get To Know” series focuses on learning some common (and uncommon) things about members of the Chippewa Steel.

This week’s installment shines a spotlight on forward Joe Kelly.

The second-year forward Kelly has scored seven goals and assisted on 10 others in 41 games this season for the Steel. Kelly was named the Midwest Division Star of the Week for Sept. 12-18, 2022, when the 5-foot-10, 170-pound forward posted five points for the Steel at the NAHL Showcase to start the season. As a rookie, Kelly registered 15 goals and 10 assists in 57 games last year.

Hometown: Eau Claire, Wis.

Favorite Hockey Memory: Winning state in bantams

Favorite Hockey Player: Kevin Fiala

Favorite Non-Hockey Athlete: Aaron Rodgers

Favorite Food: Mexican

Favorite Musician: Morgan Wallen

Favorite Movie: Semi-Pro

Favorite TV Show: Ozark

Favorite Hobby Outside Hockey: Golf

If I didn’t Play Hockey, I Would: Play golf full time

A Unique Fact About Myself Is: I like to go hunting

One Day I Want To Be: A business owner

Favorite Thing I’ve Discovered About Chippewa Falls: I’ve lived here my whole life, so meeting new players from all around the world

