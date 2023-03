The second-year forward Nielsen leads the way on offense with the Steel with a team-high 23 goals and 47 total points in 51 games. Nielsen has scored four goals in his last seven games and has an assist in three of his last four games overall. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound forward is a Minnesota State University commit and scored 11 goals and assisted on 11 others in 31 games last season between Chippewa and Minot.