NAHL: Get to know Chippewa Steel forward Kazumo Sasaki

The Chippewa Herald’s “Get To Know” series focuses on learning some common (and uncommon) things about members of the Chippewa Steel.

Sasaki has scored six goals and assisted on seven others in 30 games so far this season with the Steel. The 5-foot-10, 150-pound rookie is one of the youngest players in the North American Hockey League and made news this week in announcing his commitment to play in college at Division I Lake Superior State University.