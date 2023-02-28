Brille has scored 14 goals and is tied for the team lead with 20 assists in 42 games so far with the Steel. The Brown University commit has played in 93 games across two seasons in Chippewa Falls and has a total of 24 goals and 34 assists. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Brille had an assist in Chippewa’s most recent game, a 2-1 loss at the Wisconsin Windigo last Saturday.