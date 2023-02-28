The Chippewa Herald’s “Get To Know” series focuses on learning some common (and uncommon) things about members of the Chippewa Steel.
This week’s installment shines a spotlight on forward Matthew Brille.
Brille has scored 14 goals and is tied for the team lead with 20 assists in 42 games so far with the Steel. The Brown University commit has played in 93 games across two seasons in Chippewa Falls and has a total of 24 goals and 34 assists. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Brille had an assist in Chippewa’s most recent game, a 2-1 loss at the Wisconsin Windigo last Saturday.
Hometown: Bethesda, Md.
Favorite Hockey Memory: Peewee Quebec Tournament
Favorite Hockey Player: Alex Ovechkin
People are also reading…
Favorite Non-Hockey Athlete: Terry McLaurin
Favorite Food: Steak
Favorite Musician: J. Cole
Favorite Movie: Iron Man
Favorite TV Show: Breaking Bad
Favorite Hobby Outside Hockey: Poker nights with the team
If I didn’t Play Hockey, I Would: Play Lacrosse
A Unique Fact About Myself Is: My birthday is 1-2-03 and my initials are MLB
One Day I Want To Be: A General Manager or Agent
Favorite Thing I’ve Discovered About Chippewa Falls: Chippewa Family Restaurant