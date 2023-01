NAHL: Get to know Chippewa Steel forward Matthew Grannan

Chippewa Herald

The Chippewa Herald’s “Get To Know” series focuses on learning some common (and uncommon) things about members of the Chippewa Steel.

This week’s installment shines a spotlight on forward Matthew Grannan.

Grannan is in his second season with the Steel after playing in one game with the team a season ago. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Grannan has one goal and three assists in 24 games with 33 total shots on net. Grannan’s goal came in Chippewa’s most recent game, a 2-1 loss to the Minnesota Wilderness last Saturday.

Hometown: Germantown, Wis.

Favorite Hockey Memory: Having a goal and assist in my first NAHL game

Favorite Hockey Player: Sidney Crosby

Favorite Non-Hockey Athlete: Kolten Wong

Favorite Food: Sushi

Favorite Musician: Morgan Wallen

Favorite Movie: Star Wars Episode III

Favorite TV Show: Gotham

Favorite Hobby Outside Hockey: Fishing

If I didn’t Play Hockey, I Would: Be playing baseball

A Unique Fact About Myself Is: I have caught a trophy fish

One Day I Want To Be: Professional hockey player

Favorite Thing I’ve Discovered About Chippewa Falls: There are a lot of great parks. One has a small zoo in it and many parks have great fishing spots.

IN PHOTOS: Chippewa Steel's NAHL home opener against Anchorage Wolverines 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22