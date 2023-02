The Chippewa Herald’s “Get To Know” series focuses on learning some common (and uncommon) things about members of the Chippewa Steel.

Grolnic has scored four goals and assisted on eight others in 36 games so far this season with the Steel. The 5-foot-10, 168-pound Grolnic’s most recent goal came against the Janesville Jets on Jan. 28 and the rookie had one assist in Chippewa’s 2-0 victory over Springfield on Feb. 11.