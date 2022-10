NAHL: Get to know Chippewa Steel forward Peyton Platter

The Chippewa Herald's 'Get To Know' series focuses on learning some common (and uncommon) things about members of the Chippewa Steel.

This week's installment chats with a familiar face, Eau Claire native Peyton Platter.

Hometown: Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Favorite Hockey Memory: Winning state my bantam year for Eau Claire Mustangs

Favorite Hockey Player: Sidney Crosby

Favorite Non-Hockey Athlete: JJ Watt

Favorite Food: Chicken Alfredo

Favorite Musician: Morgan Wallen

Favorite Movie: The Blind Side

Favorite TV Show: Friends

Favorite Hobby Outside Hockey: Golf

If I Didn't Play Hockey, I Would: (Play) Baseball

A Unique Fact About Myself Is: Played baseball all the way through high school

One Day I Want To Be: Work in the business degree

Favorite Thing I've Discovered About Chippewa Falls: Great Community