NAHL: Get to know Chippewa Steel forward Ryan Remick

T he Chippewa Herald’s ‘Get To Know’ series focuses on learning some common (and uncommon) things about members of the Chippewa Steel.

Remick is a second-year forward with the Steel that has committed to play in college at the University of Maine. The 6-foot-1, 174-pound Remick has three goals and eight assists in 17 games this season after scoring eight goals and assisting on eight others in 30 games a season ago.