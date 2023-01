NAHL: Get to know Chippewa Steel forward Sam Rice

The Chippewa Herald’s “Get To Know” series focuses on learning some common (and uncommon) things about members of the Chippewa Steel.

This week’s installment shines a spotlight on forward Sam Rice.

Rice has scored 10 goals and assisted on 14 others in 30 games in his second season in Chippewa Falls and was named the Midwest Division Star of the Week for Nov. 28-Dec. 4. Rice scored four points with six assists in 15 games a season ago.

Hometown: Prior Lake, Minn.

Favorite Hockey Memory: Going to the Minnesota high school state tournament

Favorite Hockey Player: Kevin Fiala

Favorite Non-Hockey Athlete: Tiger Woods

Favorite Food: Steak

Favorite Musician: Justin Bieber

Favorite Movie: Top Gun

Favorite TV Show: Outer Banks

Favorite Hobby Outside Hockey: Golf

If I didn’t Play Hockey, I Would: Play golf

A Unique Fact About Myself Is: I have a younger brother

One Day I Want To Be: A coach

Favorite Thing I’ve Discovered About Chippewa Falls: Chippewa Family Restaurant

IN PHOTOS: Chippewa Steel's NAHL home opener against Anchorage Wolverines 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22 NAHL: Anchorage Wolverines at Chippewa Steel 9-22-22