The Chippewa Herald’s “Get To Know” series focuses on learning some common (and uncommon) things about members of the Chippewa Steel.

The rookie goaltender has played in 33 games for the Steel, posting a 19-11-1-2 record with a 2.58 goals against average while stopping close to 92 percent of shots faced. Gajan committed to the University of Minnesota-Duluth earlier this year, represented his home country of Slovakia at the IIHF World Junior Championships and also had a excursion with the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League.