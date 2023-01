NAHL: Get to know Chippewa Steel goaltender Carter Wishart

Wishart has a 9-7-0-0-1 record with a 2.79 goals against average in 17 games between the pipes for the Steel so far this season. Wishart has stopped nearly 91 percent of shots faced and was the Midwest Division Star of the Week for his play in Oct. 24-30, 2022. The 6-foot-2, 172-pound Wishart played in two games a season ago with Chippewa and is committed to play in college at Colgate University.