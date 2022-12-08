NAHL: Goaltender movement creates opportunity for Chippewa's Wishart, Rowbotham

An opportunity for one Chippewa Steel goaltender at the next level will lead to additional chances to a pair of other goalies.

Steel rookie goaltender Adam Gajan is spending the next several weeks playing in the Tier-I United States Hockey League with the Green Bay Gamblers. Gajan left Monday to join the Gamblers after posting an 8-7-0-1 record and a 2.74 goals against average in 16 games for the Chippewa Steel in Tier-II North American Hockey League action.

Last week, Gajan committed to play in college at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, the end of a recruitment period that Steel head coach Casey Mignone said had no shortage of suitors.

“He has some elements to his game that are very dynamic. He’s explosive,” Mignone said of Gajan. “He’s just an outstanding kid and human being. He’s humble and he’s coachable and he just wants to get better.”

The 18-year old Gajan was selected in the first round of the NAHL Draft during the summer after playing junior and youth hockey in his home country of Slovakia for HK Skalica. Mignone said the Steel got a tip on Gajan from a close friend, and it didn’t take long for the team to see they had something special in the goaltender.

“You never know sometimes recruiting internationally what they’re going to be like until they get here,” Mignone said. “Luckily enough, he was able to come here to our main camp in Andover (Minn.) in early August so we got a peek at him before we were here, and obviously we were immensely happy with him and impressed with him as a kid and a goalie. He’s been nothing short of amazing since he’s been here.”

Mignone credited Gajan’s athleticism, skating, power and puck handling as traits that have helped him stand out in his first season in the NAHL. Interest in Gajan has only grown since coming to the United States with Mignone fielding many calls about the goaltender possibly moving up to the USHL.

“Green Bay wasn’t the first team to reach out to us, and they certainly weren’t the last team,” Mignone said. “I was pretty transparent with Adam throughout this whole process and wanted him to know all of these opportunities existed. The biggest thing for us was making sure he was comfortable. The biggest thing for him and any of these opportunities was he wanted to come back and finish the year with us.”

The 6-foot-3, 176-pound Gajan was one of eight players recognized on the National Hockey League’s “Prospects to Watch” list for 2023 draft-eligible players with the release of NHL Central Scouting’s preliminary list of players to watch in North America and Europe.

Gajan will rejoin the Steel after a 10-game excursion with the Gamblers. His absence will open up additional playing time between the pipes for Carter Wishart and Colin Rowbotham.

Wishart has posted a 7-3 record and a 2.24 GAA in 11 games of his rookie season in Chippewa Falls. The Chaska, Minnesota, native was named the Midwest Division Star of the Week for the week of Oct. 24-30 after earning two wins over Kenai River, stopping 69 of 73 shots total.

“It’s a great opportunity for Carter to prove that he can be the guy, and we have a lot of confidence in him that he can do that,” Mignone said of Wishart.

Rowbotham has served as the team’s third goaltender through its first 27 games and has yet to see any ice time. Mignone praised Rowbotham for his work as the team’s third goaltender, calling him an “outstanding teammate” who has also earned the opportunity to show what he can do.

The Steel will be welcoming a familiar face back to town as defenseman Sam Frandina is back after a stint with the USHL’s Madison Capitols. Frandina scored one goal and assisted on six others in 19 games so far this season with Madison. The St. Lawrence University commit scored six goals with 17 assists in 43 games last year with Chippewa.

Chippewa is coming off a two-game sweep of the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in Marshall, Minnesota. The Steel won the first game 6-3 on Friday before scoring the final four goals of a 4-3 victory on Saturday. The team scored just one goal across three defeats over the Thanksgiving week but quickly found its offensive groove once again. Forward Sam Rice scored three goals and assisted on another this past weekend and was named Midwest Division First Star of the Week.

“It’s a long season,” Mignone said. “You’re going to go through some ups and downs as far as scoring goals, and I think it was important for us as a little bit of a wakeup call of how we need to do things to score goals.”

The two wins move Chippewa into third place in a crowded Midwest Division with 32 points, two points behind the Minnesota Wilderness in first and one point back of the Fairbanks.

Chippewa hosts the Wilderness on Friday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena in the first of four consecutive home games for the rest of the month.

Upcoming Game Date Matchup Friday Minnesota Wilderness at Chippewa Steel (7 p.m.)

Standings Midwest Division Record (Points) Minnesota Wilderness 16-8-1-1 (34) Fairbanks Ice Dogs 15-11-3-0 (33) Chippewa Steel 15-10-1-1 (32) Kenai River Brown Bears 15-11-1-0 (31) Janesville Jets 12-8-2-4 (30) Anchorage Wolverines 11-10-4-1 (27) Wisconsin Windigo 12-12-1-0 (25) Springfield Jr. Blues 11-13-0-0 (22)