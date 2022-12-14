NAHL: Little decided in Midwest Division as Chippewa Steel close in on halfway point of regular season

Often times in sports, the halfway point of a regular season is a point when contenders start to emerge in division championship races.

In the case of the North American Hockey League's Midwest Division, that point is showing a number of teams as credible threats to the crown.

The Chippewa Steel are one of those teams and will hit the midpoint of their season after hosting the Kenai River Brown Bears for two games on Thursday and Friday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The Steel (16-10-1-1) enter the week in second place in a crowded Midwest title fight, three points behind the Minnesota Wilderness and one up on both the Brown Bears and Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

Chippewa has won three in a row and owns the best goal differential in the division at plus-16.

“Not a lot of room for error," Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said of the division title race. "But it’s nice that we’ve been able to string a few in a row here. That’s going to be the difference here is if somebody can get hot and go on a little bit of a run. It seems everybody is splitting every weekend. There haven’t been too many sweeps.”

The fact the Steel are near the top of the standings at this point of the season is a victory in itself considering the team entered the year with many rookies and youngsters across the roster. The young but talented team has bonded quickly to form a unit getting plenty of attention from those in the NAHL and at the next level.

“I think I would say there were some games early in the year where I’d say probably chalk up to losing because we were a young group," Mignone said. "But I think this weekend let’s face it, Friday night is a game a month a half ago we would’ve found a way to lose and we found a way to win.”

That aforementioned game was a 4-3 overtime victory over the Wilderness last Friday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena — back-and-forth contest that ultimately went to a shootout before the Steel prevailed against the division leaders. Parker Gnos, Jackson Bisson and Joe Kelly each scored for the Steel, and Carter Wishart made 17 saves in net.

In addition to a big week of games in the division, the Steel had their latest college commitment as Wishart committed to play at Colgate University. Colgate is located in Hamilton, New York, and competes in the Eastern College Athletic Conference. Wishart said the school started talking to him in the summer after seeing him at a United States Hockey League camp but really started picking up its push in the last few months.

“They got me out there for a visit, and I loved it. It just felt right so I decided to go," Wishart said.

Wishart is the second Steel goaltender to commit to a Division I school. Adam Gajan is currently on loan to the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL and recently committed to the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

“Really excited for him," Mignone said of Wishart. "Obviously a big reason that I think we felt comfortable loaning Adam out to Green Bay was the play of Carter and we have Colin Rowbotham, our third goalie, who’s been an absolutely outstanding teammate, been here all season and now gets the opportunity to dress in some games.”

Wishart has a 7-3-0-0-1 record in 12 appearances this season with a 2.29 goals against average while stopping more than 92% of shots faced.

Chippewa has two at home this week against a team hot on its trail with the Brown Bears. Chippewa took two of three from the Brown Bears in Alaska in late October. Friday's game will feature the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss, in which the Steel are asking fans to bring a new or gently used stuffed animal to be thrown on the ice after the team's first goal. All bears will benefit the Spirit of Christmas charity.

Following this week's games, the Steel play at home again on Dec. 31 against Fairbanks before a more road-heavy schedule in the new year.

The race for spots in the Robertson Cup playoffs will be tight, but the Steel are happy where they are as they prepare to hit the midway point of the season.

“Nothing’s easy," Wishart said. "It’s a tight race between the top five and six teams in the division, and you can’t even count out the ones down toward the bottom, too. I think our mentality is just never satisfied. You gotta fight until that final buzzer goes, and hopefully we come out on top.”

