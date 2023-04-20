The Chippewa Steel open the North American Hockey League playoffs Friday with Game 1 of the opening round series at the Wisconsin Windigo.

The Steel (31-25-1-3) are in the playoffs for the first time and will face the Midwest Division champion Windigo (39-18-1-12) in a best-of-five series over the next two weeks.

The playoffs officially start this weekend, but for the Steel it could be said the team has been in postseason mode for a few months. Chippewa started the month of February one game under .500 and eight points behind the final playoff spot in the division. Despite that hill to climb, the team never doubted it could.

“We were out of the playoffs, but we knew we had games in hand, so it’s maybe a little bit misleading how far down we were,” Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said. “But if you look at the numbers from our season we’ve been a positive goal differential all year long. You look at expected goals for (and) goals against, most nights we’ve been on the positive side of those analytics.”

Chippewa lost five straight games to conclude a one-win January that forward Nik Howell called “iffy.” But the Steel bounced back with a four-game winning streak to start February and jumped back into the playoff hunt.

“I think it’s a really long season, and there’s always going to be ups and downs,” defenseman Will Killoran said. “We definitely hit a stretch where we were losing a lot more than we were winning. You’ve just got to keep your mind focused on the end of April and keeping that goal in the back of your mind. We always knew we had the talent good enough to make it.”

Chippewa is 14-7-0-2 since the start of February with two of those seven losses coming last weekend against the playoff-bound Minnesota Wilderness after the Steel had already clinched a playoff berth and were resting several key players.

“We have a lot of confidence in our group as a whole,” Mignone said. “The boys have a lot of confidence in our ability. We figure you’re going to have to beat the best to get through your division and get to the finals so why not just get it out of the way right away and see what the series looks like.”

The Windigo have been the best of the Midwest Division this season. Playing in its first season in Eagle River after previously calling Richfield, Minnesota, home as the Minnesota Magicians, the Windigo own the league’s third-best goal differential (plus-63) as the team has scored the third most goals in the NAHL (210). Balance has been the name of the game for the offense with 10 different players scoring at least 10 goals during the regular season.

Wisconsin also has one of the league’s most productive goaltenders in net with Gavin Moffatt. The rookie Moffatt was first in the league in save percentage (93.8) and fourth in goals against average (2.00) during the regular season with five shutouts.

The first two games of the series will take place Friday and Saturday at the Eagle River Sports Arena, a venue the Steel have struggled at this year with the Windigo winning all four meetings in Eagle River. A smaller rink than what the Steel see otherwise, players said it’s important to play with tempo and be aggressive in trying to get pucks behind the Windigo defense — a tougher proposition with the narrower dimensions of the road rink.

If the Steel can take at least one game on the road, the team would return home for games on April 28 and April 29 with momentum and a chance to move closer to victory in front of the home fans at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Chippewa split the most recent series with the Windigo, overcoming a 5-1 deficit to force overtime before falling in a shootout 6-5 on March 23. One day later, the Steel rolled over the Windigo 5-2 in front of 900 fans — the largest crowd to watch a Steel game in Chippewa Falls since the team’s first game in 2018.

“I think we’re definitely getting hot at the right time right now,” Killoran said. “We’ve jumped a lot of places since January, so definitely we’ve got some momentum going into the playoffs. Hopefully we can keep it up.”

