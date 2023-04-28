A tough third period ended a historic Chippewa Steel as the Wisconsin Windigo pulled away to a 4-2 victory to complete the sweep in Game 3 of their North American Hockey League first round playoff series at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

A tie game entering the third period, the Windigo took the lead back with an unassisted goal from Everett Pietila at the 2:35 mark, 12 seconds after Chippewa killed off a penalty. The Steel were unable to knock home an equalizer and Wisconsin put the game out of reach with 50 seconds to go on Will Schumacher's unassisted goal.

"Not a great start," Chippewa Steel coach Casey Mignone said. "A good second period. Take the lead, a turnover leads to a goal in the second and the third one was kind of a tough one and it felt like we never got our feet back underneath us. We pushed so hard the whole year and the end tonight, even until the end. There's just no quit in that group. I couldn't be more proud."

The Steel scored the first two goals of the second period to take a 2-1 lead — the team's first of the series. Matthew Brille scored his first goal of the playoffs 43 seconds into the second on an assist from Aidan Willis and less than four minutes later Kazumo Sasaki put the Steel out front on his first playoff game at 4:18 with help from Peyton Platter and Sam Rice. The lead lasted until the later stages of the period when Pietila scored his first goal of the game with 4:18 remaining in the second.

Victor Widlund opened the scoring with a goal at the 7:11 mark of the first period.

Adam Gajan stopped 28 shots in net for the Steel while Maxwell Beckford made 32 saves for Wisconsin including all 10 shots faced in the third period.

Chippewa outshot Wisconsin by a 34-32 margin including a 24-16 advantage through two periods.

Wisconsin opened the series last weekend with victories by a score of 4-1 and 2-1 in overtime to bring a 2-0 series lead into Friday's game.

Chippewa posted a 31-25-1-3 record during the regular season, finishing fourth in the Midwest Division standings to advance to the Robertson Cup playoffs for the first time where the Steel met the division champion Windigo.

"It's tough seeing these guys, this chapter of their lives ending and a lot of hard work for eight-and-a-half months and it's never easy when it ends. Only one team has a good ending. But I couldn't be more proud of how our year went."

