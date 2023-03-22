The Chippewa Steel are firmly in hunt for the the Robertson Cup Playoffs as the North American Hockey League season winds down.

The Steel (27-21-1-2) enter this week’s action tied with Kenai River for the final Robertson Cup playoff spot with a challenging task at hand with two games against the Midwest Division leading Wisconsin Windigo on Thursday and Friday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Winners of five of its last six overall, Chippewa is playing some of its best hockey in time for a postseason push.

“I think it’s just a culmination of the whole year and guys finally really starting to feel comfortable,” Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said. “Let’s face it, we’re a young team. We just are. We don’t have a lot of guys that have played junior hockey so every week is them learning and getting a little bit better. So at this point it feels those steps they’re taking are getting a bit bigger.”

A little more than a year ago, the Steel made the decision to rebuild at the 2022 trade deadline with the hopes it would lead to success in future seasons. Chippewa is seeing the fruits of its labor now as a talented young group is meshing well with veterans to create a team in contention for the franchise’s first postseason berth.

Goaltender Adam Gajan has opened eyes in the junior hockey world ever since being selected by the Steel in the first round of last summer’s NAHL Draft. He represented his home country of Slovakia at the IIHF World Junior Championships and secured a commitment to play in college at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Fellow rookies Joey Sylvester and Kazumo Sasaki also made Division I commitments this year with Sylvester committing to the University of Wisconsin and Sasaki eventually heading to Lake Superior State.

Eau Claire Memorial grad Peyton Platter is the top-scoring Steel rookie so far this season with 15 goals and 10 assists as one of three players (Kade Nielsen, Joe Kelly) to play in all 51 games. Sasaki has eight goals and nine assists in 45 games with brief time away playing for Japan at the Vlado Dzurilla Tournament in Slovakia. Rookie forward Noah Grolnic has five goals and 10 assists in 44 games, defenseman Zach Sondreal has a pair of goals and 10 assists in 47 games, Matthew Grannan and Sylvester each have nine points and Will Kikloran has six assists in 48 games as a defenseman for the rookie class.

First-year goaltender Carter Wishart has a 2.75 goals against average in 22 games while stopping more than 90% of shots faced to compliment his fellow rookie netminder Gajan, who is tied for 10th in the NAHL in save percentage (92.2) and tied for 16th in GAA (2.43).

Chippewa picked up three of a possible four points last week with a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wilderness before a 2-1 loss in a shootout. Grolnic and fellow first-year player Tomas Trunda scored in Friday’s win.

“We’d take that right now obviously, three or four (points per week) the rest of the way,” Mignone said. “Obviously a bit disappointing result on Saturday, but to get the point is nice. To be down in both of those games and come back is nice. For us it’s just finding a way to capitalize on some chances.”

The Windigo (33-16-1-2) lead the Midwest Division standings with 69 points, four more than the Wilderness. The first-year NAHL team out of Eagle River has won nine of its last 10 games overall, including a sweep of the Janesville Jets last weekend. The Steel and Brown Bears are 12 points back of the Windigo for the top spot in the division but just one point behind Fairbanks, which has just six games remaining compared to nine for the Steel.

“These are the teams you’re going to have to beat if you want to get to the Robertson Cup, so we feel pretty confident that we’re one of the best teams in this division and we can play with anybody,” Mignone said. “So it’ll be another good test to play the Windigo again this weekend. These are points that not a lot of people have gotten. So if we can find a way to take a couple points this weekend, that would be huge for us.”

Thursday and Friday’s home games mark two of the final four games of the regular season at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Following this week’s games versus the Windigo, Chippewa makes a two-week trip to Alaska for five games ending the regular season with games against the Wilderness on April 14 and 15.

The Steel have won six consecutive home games dating back to the start of February and have drawn some of their biggest crowds of the season in recent wins, including 800 fans for March 4’s 3-1 triumph over the Jets.

Thursday’s game is $2 beer night, and Friday’s game is Free Kids Night with the first 200 kids gaining free admission for the finale against the Windigo.

“It’s obviously nice to not have to travel, be in your own beds and have good meals and the support from our fanbase has been unbelievable the last few home series’,” Mignone said. “We’re hoping for that to continue. I think the excitement and the buzz of the playoffs is something that a lot of people are excited about.”

Upcoming Games Date Matchup (Time) Thursday Wisconsin at Chippewa (7 p.m.) Friday Wisconsin at Chippewa (7 p.m.)

Standings Midwest Division Record (Points) Wisconsin Windigo 33-16-1-2 (69) Minnesota Wilderness 29-16-3-4 (65) Fairbanks Ice Dogs 26-22-6-0 (58) Chippewa Steel 27-21-1-2 (57) Kenai River Brown Bears 27-22-2-1 (57) Anchorage Wolverines 23-20-6-1 (53) Janesville Jets 22-23-5-4 (53) Springfield Jr. Blues 23-26-1-1 (48)

