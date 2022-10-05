NAHL: Sasaki's worldwide hockey odyssey takes him from Japan to Chippewa Steel

Chippewa Steel rookie forward Kazumo Sasaki is the youngest player on his team.

As of this week, he was also the youngest player in the entire North American Hockey League.

But that hasn’t stopped the Japan native from making an immediate impact as he scored his first two NAHL goals this past weekend with the Steel and has been turning heads early in the season.

Sasaki found the net twice in Friday’s 3-1 victory over the Janesville Jets and added an assist in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the Jets. The 5-foot-10, 150-pound forward has two goals and two assists in six games on 11 shots in his first games at the Tier-II junior hockey level.

“He’s super talented. He’s offensively dynamic,” Chippewa coach Casey Mignone said of Sasaki. “It’s just stuff away from the puck learning at this level.”

Sasaki was born on Dec. 24, 2005, making him the youngest player on a league roster by a few days. The forward admits there’s been a learning curve getting up to speed as a 16-year-old in a league full of talented players, many several years older.

“This league’s really hard to play. (It has) tough guys, big guys and fast hockey,” Sasaki said. “So my first two weeks, that was really hard for me and you start getting better, but I still have to get used to the physical plays and how to make fast plays.”

Chippewa has juggled its lines in the first few weeks, but pairing Sasaki with league veterans Matthew Brille and Kade Nielsen has benefited everyone.

“We have a lot of faith in those two guys and their understanding in what it takes and for them to have him under their wing, he has the skill level to play with those guys,” Mignone said. “So it’s just the other things — it’s the intangibles, it’s the details in his game — that we’re already seeing improvements on.”

Nielsen leads the league in goals so far with nine and is tied for fifth in total points with 12. Brille has tied with Nielsen and others with 12 points and is tied for fourth in assists with eight. Sasaki said both players have been key in helping him get up to speed with the junior hockey game.

“That’s obviously huge for me,” Sasaki said of the pairing. “I’m the young guy, so they teach me well. They teach me what to do and tell me what to do.”

A native of Tokyo, Sasaki said the sport of hockey isn’t well known in his native Japan with only a few rinks nearby and he’d have to travel at least an hour for any ice time. Sasaki traveled to Canada to chase his hockey dreams, playing at the Ontario Hockey Academy in Cornwall, Ontario. It was at a United States Hockey League camp that Sasaki caught the eyes of coaches, who relayed to Mignone that the phenom would be a player worth pursuing.

That ultimately has brought the 16-year-old to Chippewa Falls, halfway around the world from home but another stop on a worldwide hockey odyssey.

“It’s different cultures, different food, every day’s an experience for me,” Sasaki said of his travels.

Chippewa plays two more games against Janesville this week, this time on the road Friday and Saturday night. Janesville (6-1-0-1) maintains its top spot in the Midwest Division after splitting the two games in Chippewa Falls last weekend. The Steel (5-4-0-0) are fifth in the division standings, just four points away from the Jets.

This weekend’s games will be the last time the two Wisconsin-based teams play until early January, with Mignone and his team understanding the importance of playing well against a division foe, no matter when in the season it is.

“For us it’s just trying to do things the right way, continuing to get better, continuing to eliminate big mistakes,” Mignone said. “We want to continue to be in the mix. October, Thanksgiving, Christmas those are those dates that if we’re still in the mix with this group that we have being pretty young we’re going to continue to get better.”