NAHL Season Preview: More experienced roster aiming for Chippewa Steel's first playoff berth

The North American Hockey League season hasn’t even started yet for the Chippewa Steel, but the team already feels it’s well ahead of how it started last year.

The Steel return a solid core and head coach/general manager Casey Mignone from last year’s team that finished 25-31-2-2, seventh in the Midwest Division standings.

It will mark Mignone’s second season leading the charge but his first full offseason with team after being hired during training camp a season ago, and he said there’s an extra level of comfortability for this year.

“Obviously last year was hectic getting started so late,” Mignone said. “The team was already in place. It’s nice to have a full offseason in place, a full recruiting season. We’re happy with the group thus far.”

The Steel return many players from a season ago, and as they prepare to open the season at the NAHL Showcase on Wednesday in Blaine, Minnesota, versus the Johnstown Tomahawks, Mignone likes where his team is at.

“I think for me the most important thing is the message from our staff to our players,” Mignone said. “The expectations have already been set, and now it’s much on them to continue to exceed them and get the guys up to speed as it is myself and our staff.”

Forward JJ Grainda is the top returning scorer for the Steel. The Carmel, Indiana, native was third on the team in total points (34) after scoring 16 goals and assisting on 18 others in 2021-22 in 59 games played. Eau Claire native Joe Kelly scored 15 goals an assisted on 10 others in 57 games, and Brown University commit Matthew Brille had 10 goals and 14 assists in 51 contests.

“Instead of starting on step one or two you’re on three or four right now, and you pick up where you left off and all that stuff,” Grainda said.

Minnesota State-Mankato commit Kade Nielsen scored 11 goals and had 11 assists in 31 games between time with Chippewa and the Minot Minotaurs. Parker Gnos played in all 60 games in 2021-22 for the Steel and is the top scoring returning defenseman after finding the net five times an assisting on 15 others. Mignone said he’s leaning on that group of returners to lead and show the younger players the ropes and relay the expectations for the team.

“I wasn’t here at the start, but we have a lot of the same guys back from the end of last year,” Nielsen said. “We had success at the end once we got used to all the level and playing with each other. I just think we’re at a really good spot right now with the whole team.”

Down the stretch, younger players Jackson Bisson (two goals, three assists in 14 games with Chippewa), Mason Johnson (six assists in 11 games) and Sam Rice (four goals, six assists in 15 games) made an impact and showed the ability to help out in a larger way coming into this season.

This year marks the start of the fifth year for the Chippewa Steel in Chippewa Falls. The Steel have yet to make the playoffs, most notably being on the doorstep of clinching a postseason berth when the NAHL season was halted and ultimately canceled in March of 2020 amid the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the return of many players and the improvement shown down the stretch last season, earning the franchise’s first postseason berth is a prime goal.

“The expectation in the group is high,” Mignone said. “We think we can play, and we want to compete all year and we want to get off to a good start and make guys chase us.”

Chippewa starts the season with a busy slate of games this week, playing four in four days at the NAHL Showcase. A 2 p.m. tilt on Wednesday versus the Johnstown Tomahawks opens the year before games with the Corpus Christi IceRays (Thursday), Northeast Generals (Friday) and Austin Bruins (Saturday) conclude the busy first week. The Steel hosted a scrimmage on Saturday night vs St. Cloud and still will have some roster moves to make in the coming weeks as teams need to trim their groups further and possible additions from the Tier-I United States Hockey League become available. Chippewa will start the home portion of its schedule with three against on the Anchorage Wolverines on Sept. 22-24.

“Four in four is tough,” Mignone said of the start of the season. “It’s really the only time we do it all year and it’s the first week of the season, and then we follow it up with three games at home against Anchorage. So we’re a little over the week into the season, and we’ve got seven games done. It’ll be interesting to see.”

Mignone said the team may look to limit the minutes from some players early on as it leans on the larger roster in the early going.

Chippewa and the Janesville Jets will now be joined by a third team based in the state as the rebranded Wisconsin Windigo relocated to Eagle River after spending the previous nine seasons in Richfield, Minnesota, as the Minnesota Magicians. Those three teams along with the Anchorage Wolverines, Fairbanks Ice Dogs, Kenai River Brown Bears, Minnesota Wilderness and Springfield Jr. Blues make up the eight-team Midwest Division the Steel will see plenty of over the course of the 60-game regular season.

The Steel have announced their home promotions for the season, kicking off with a Rally Towel Giveaway for the home opener against the Wolverines on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The excitement is high for the Steel coming into the season as a more experienced roster looks to take a step forward with the goal of getting Chippewa some place it has yet to be — the Robertson Cup playoffs.

“We finished off strong. We’re looking to be a top team in the division this year,” Grainda said. “We have a lot of good players coming in here, and we have the core guys. So we’re looking to be pretty dangerous this year and compete a lot.”