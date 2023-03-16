Confidence is a vital part of athletics.

Without it, even the best athlete can struggle.

Aidan Shirey already had a Division I college commitment locked up by the time he started his rookie season in the North American Hockey League. But the defenseman struggled with his confidence as he was unable to find consistent playing time with the Bismarck Bobcats. But a trade to Chippewa Falls to join the Chippewa Steel has helped the rookie rediscover the form that made him an attractive option for colleges.

Shirey has scored in two of the last three games for the Steel, including a goal and an assist in last Saturday’s 4-2 win at Springfield. The Steel acquired Shirey via trade in late January, and coach Casey Mignone said Shirey was “down on himself” as he joined the team. But since coming to Chippewa, Shirey has found his way into the lineup.

“We’ve seen him just get better and better and feel more confident,” Mignone said.

Last summer, Shirey committed to Colorado College before even stepping on the ice in the NAHL. The 6-foot, 185-pound defenseman played in seven games in the Tier-I United States Hockey League last year with the Waterloo Black Hawks and one this season before moving into the Tier-II USHL to play for the Bismarck Bobcats. Shirey struggled to earn ice time in Bismarck and played in just 13 of the team’s first 35 games before being dealt to the Steel.

Shirey has already played in 13 games for the Steel with two goals and one assist.

“The reason I got moved here was because I wasn’t playing,” Shirey said. “So that definitely didn’t help my confidence out, and then getting out here we do skills almost every day. We have access to a bunch of ice so that helped with the confidence for sure.”

It was the latest in a long line of moves in the last year for the Chicago native.

“It’s tough,” Shirey said. “You get to know one group of guys and then you move onto the next, and that’s probably the hardest part of it but I love it here. The guys are great here, and they made me feel at home right away.”

Shirey has become more of a factor in recent weeks, scoring in two of his last three games, including a power-play goal to open up the scoring in Saturday’s victory. Chippewa’s power play unit has struggled at times so Mignone said the team has looked to new faces to provide a jolt. Shirey arrived for Saturday’s game unaware he’d be a part of the unit that has been hit by injuries in recent weeks. It was the first time in about a year he’d been involved with a power-play group but kept it simple in his return to special teams.

“I was just trying not to worry about it too much,” Shirey said. “I know I’m a good player, so just let myself take over and not get in my head about it too much.”

Shirey, Matthew Grannan and Sam Rice opened the scoring for the Steel in Saturday’s win before J.J. Grainda added a late empty netter to clinch the team’s fourth consecutive victory.

“This game is a lot about confidence and feeling good and being able to go out there and handle the puck with the ability to understand you’re going to make mistakes,” Mignone said. “But you’ve got to find a way to get through them and go out there and make confident plays and confident decisions.”

Chippewa overcame an early 2-0 deficit to win in a shootout 3-2 on Friday, and with the two wins is three games behind Kenai River for fourth place in the Midwest Division, the final spot for the Robertson Cup playoffs.

“It feels like we’re hitting our stride,” Mignone said. “We’ve got some young guys who have stepped up and figured some things out in adding scoring depth.”

This week, the Steel travel to Cloquet, Minnesota, to face the Minnesota Wilderness for games on Friday and Saturday night. The Wilderness (28-15-3-4) are second in the Midwest Division standings with 63 points, just two points behind the Wisconsin Windigo (31-16-1-2). Minnesota has won four of the six games so far this season with four more matches set before the regular season ends next month.

It’s a key stretch for the Steel with this weekend’s games leading into two home matchups against the Windigo next week.

The Steel are playing their best and feeling their best at a time when they’re seeing some of the best teams the Midwest Division has to offer.

“It’s a good time for everybody to start feeling good,” Mignone said.

