A lot has changed for Adam Gajan in eight months.

The Poprad, Slovakia, native has seen the world in pursuing his hockey dreams, quickly become a buzz-worthy prospect in the junior and college hockey world and has represented his country on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

Those are opportunities for Gajan that developed because of the Chippewa Steel’s belief in the goaltender, and the 18-year old is showing his loyalty in return. Gajan recently returned to Chippewa Falls from representing Slovakia in the IIHF World Junior Championships and a stint with the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League.

The interest in the goaltender elsewhere started at the season-opening North American Hockey League Showcase where he had a pair of victories in net, allowing one goal apiece in each win.

“I came here and I didn’t expect anything, and everything started right after the (NAHL) Showcase,” Gajan said. “I talked to many schools then I went to USHL and then to World Juniors. It’s all been pretty crazy so far, and I hope it will be crazy through the end of the year. So we’ll see.”

Gajan posted a 8-7-0-1 record and a 2.74 goals against average in 16 games with the Steel before moving up to the Tier-I USHL to play with the Gamblers. In Gajan’s second start with the Gamblers, he stopped all 27 shots faced in a shutout win over Dubuque on Dec. 16 — a performance that caught the eye of his home country for the upcoming World Junior Championships. Gajan said after that game everything came together in about 24 hours, so he headed for Canada to join Slovakia with no idea if he would play.

Following a 5-2 defeat to Finland to open the tournament on Dec. 27, Gajan earned his first playing time in Slovakia’s second contest versus the United States, in which he made 33 saves in net as a part of a 6-3 victory on Dec. 28. His next start was his best, stopping all 28 shots in a 3-0 shutout win over Latvia two days later. Ultimately, Gajan led all goaltenders at the tournament in save percentage (93.59%) while logging a 2.40 goals against average in four games.

“It was a great experience, and to play for my country was a big deal,” Gajan said.

Once back in the states, Gajan completed his excursion with the Gamblers and was stellar in logging a 5-1 record with a 2.48 goals against average and stopping more than 90% of shots faced. He rejoined the Steel on Jan. 28 and was greeted rudely in his return, allowing nine goals to the Janesville Jets in a 9-5 defeat. But since then Gajan has returned to his dominant ways with three consecutive victories, stopping 86 of a possible 89 shots in those wins, including all 30 shots in faced in a 2-0 victory at Springfield last Saturday. For his efforts this past week, Gajan was named the Midwest Division Star of the Week.

Last year as a youngster in Slovakia, Gajan was unsure of his possibilities at the next level. He was an unknown on the scouting circuit without much interest. Gajan sent out videos to teams in the United States and caught the eye of Chippewa Steel coach Casey Mignone.

The Steel made Gajan their top selection in last summer’s NAHL Draft, selecting him with the 28th overall pick. Gajan made the team out of training camp and has continued to impress every step of the way. It’s an opportunity the goaltender knows is because of the Steel’s belief in him. Gajan has had the opportunities to move up to the USHL full time. But he wants to remain in Chippewa Falls this season and play for the team that first believed in him.

“That’s why I didn’t leave because I feel like Chippewa helped me so now I want to help Chippewa,” Gajan said.

Next year, Gajan will move onto the Gamblers before he ultimately ends up playing in college at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. But right now the main focus for Gajan is helping the Steel clinch the franchise’s first playoff berth.

“Everything started here so that’s why I didn’t want to leave for the whole year,” Gajan said.

Gajan’s return has helped provide a jolt for the Steel. Chippewa (21-18-1-1) has won its last four games to climb into a tie for fifth place in the Midwest Division standings, three points behind Janesville for the final playoff spot with 19 games remaining.

“He understands that a lot of what’s transpired here over the last 4-5 months is because (of) him coming here and the opportunity that our staff gave him,” Mignone said. “It’s easy to say that and think about that, but it’s another thing to stick to that. We’re really lucky and happy to have him back, and he’s going to be a huge piece of our success moving forward.”

Gajan isn’t the only Steel player to shine on the world stage.

Rookie forward Kazumo Sasaki recently returned to the team after representing his home country of Japan at the Vlado Dzurilla Tournament in Slovakia.

The Steel play on the road the next two weekends, starting with games on Friday and Saturday in Springfield, Illinois, against the Jr. Blues. Last weekend, the Steel swept the weekend against the Jr. Blues with wins of 3-2 and 2-0 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Chippewa has quickly turned the page on a tough month of January and wants to keep building entering the homestretch of the regular season.

“When it’s going good, you just want to keep playing games,” Mignone said.

Upcoming Games Date Matchup (Time) Friday Chippewa at Springfield (7:05 p.m.) Saturday Chippewa at Springfield (6:05 p.m.)

Standings Midwest Division Record (Points) Minnesota Wilderness 23-13-2-4 (52) Wisconsin Windigo 24-15-1-2 (51) Fairbanks Ice Dogs 23-16-4-0 (50) Janesville Jets 20-15-3-4 (47) Chippewa Steel 21-18-1-1 (44) Kenai River Brown Bears 21-20-1-1 (44) Anchorage Wolverines 19-17-5-1 (44) Springfield Jr. Blues 19-21-1-0 (39)

