Northwoods League Baseball: Toycen family ownership group eager to begin new era of Eau Claire Express baseball

The Toycen family has been involved in automotive sales in the Chippewa Valley for more than 70 years.

But Monday will begin a new business era for the Chippewa Falls native family as the Toycen Baseball Club group kicks off its first season as owner of the Eau Claire Express. The Northwoods League squad starts its 18th season Monday evening with a home matchup against the La Crosse Loggers at 7:05 p.m. at historic Carson Park.

The sale was officially announced in February, but managing partner Craig Toycen said the roots of the move dated back a year prior. Toycen first learned the Express were for sale from Scott Montesano, the club’s former radio voice and corporate partnership director. Craig brought the subject up to members of his family and several were excited about the opportunity. Brothers Craig and Mike, their parents Dan and Mary Lynn and two cousins are involved in the venture.

“I’ve been involved with family business my whole life, so working with family is nothing new,” Craig said. “But to bring in some more family members has been great. It’s just nice to have that connection point.”

The family owns Toycen Ford in Chippewa Falls as well as Toycen of Ladysmith and an auto body shop in Bloomer. Craig said he and his brother have always enjoyed going to baseball games, but it wasn’t just the baseball that got the family interested in the Northwoods League. Calling baseball a “social sport,” Craig said the combination of entertainment, local camaraderie and athletics made for a combination too good to pass up.

“You can be a huge baseball fan and obviously that’s going to help, but realistically you don’t need to be a huge baseball fan to enjoy going to a ballgame,” Craig said.

Craig said the primary goal for the new ownership group is to regrow the fan base. The Express did not play in 2020 because of the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic but returned to action last summer where the team finished with a 27-41 record.

“The pandemic really hit the Express hard,” Craig said. “Missing a season really had them push the reset button. Last year there were limitations on attendance due to the pandemic, and I don’t begrudge Eau Claire for that at all. They worked with the best they knew at that point. But in a lot of ways, we’re almost starting over building a fan base.”

The ownership group is also working with the City of Eau Claire and its parks and recreation department to put together some upgrades around Carson Park. The Northwoods League is made up of some of the top college players from around the country. The Express have several local high school graduates on the roster to start the summer, including Jack Brown (Eau Claire), Isaiah Katz (Eau Claire), Walker Retz (Boyceville), Tanner Marsh (Mondovi) and Brigs Richartz (Menomonie).

A familiar face returning once again this summer is field manager and director of operations Dale Varsho, who has been the team’s manager since the inaugural 2005 season. Varsho earned Northwoods League Manager of the Year honors in 2010 when the Express won the league championship and is in his 17th season leading the team. Once the Toycens purchased the team, Craig knew Varsho was a vital person to keep on staff.

“When we first showed interest in the team, we identified right away that Dale was employee one that we needed to be sure that he was on board and with us (and) that he wanted to continue to be a part of Eau Claire Express baseball,” Craig said.

Varsho was a part of the previous ownership group that was managed by he, Bill Rowlett and Andy Neborak and maintains his position as the architect for the on field product.

“I’m just so thankful to have him here for that reason because he’s so good at it,” Craig said of Varsho running the team. “He’s got a track record of success. He’s the winningest coach in Northwoods League history and that tells a lot about him and the quality coach he is and the amount of guys that he’s made an impact on.”

Sammy Costello is in her first full season as the general manager for the team, working her way up after joining the team in the winter of 2018 as the director of ticket sales and community involvement.

“A young woman just 26 years old and new in sports, she’s breaking a lot of glass ceilings,” Craig said of Costello. “She’s a trailblazer, and it’s fun to see the interns get in place and her show what women are capable of doing in sports.”

The last several weeks have been busy for the Toycen family as they make the final preparations for Monday’s opener. Craig commended the workers at the family’s dealerships and auto body shop for their hard work while the family has focused on getting the Express ready for Monday.

“It’s amazing what all goes into that first pitch,” Craig said.

Craig said the family isn’t planning on getting out of the automotive game any time soon but is just adding something else to the table.

Following Monday’s opener, the Express play their next three games on the road before returning home for a pair of evening games against the Waterloo Bucks on June 3 and 4. The regular season runs through mid-August, and the Toycen family believes it has all the pieces in place for a successful first season at owners.

“I think with the friends and family that we have in the area and the contacts we have we’re hoping to continue to grow that, get this place filled up, and I know Dale’s going to bring in a winner and have some late summer baseball that’s pretty competitive,” Craig said.

