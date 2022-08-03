PGA Tour Canada: Chippewa Falls native Longbella quickly adapting to league as he starts continues pro career north of the border

The mental side of golf is never won.

And as Thomas Longbella moves further on his professional golf journey, the more important he sees it become.

The Chippewa Falls native Longbella is in the middle of the PGA Tour Canada season and has found early success in the developmental league. Longbella has a pair of top-12 finishes in his first five starts and will be back in action beginning Thursday at the Quebec Open hosted at Club de Golf Le Blainviller in Blainville, Quebec.

He has finished as high as a tie for third place, but it was an early missed cut at the Royal Beach Victoria Open in his first start that helped him get properly focused. Longbella said he had been too results orientated with his thinking and made that adjustment after that initial start.

“That mindset has definitely worked more for me,” Longbella said. “So I just got a little wrapped into results in general, ‘Where’s the cutline going to be?’ type of thinking.”

Two weeks later, Longbella picked up his game at the ATB Classic in Edmonton, finishing tied for 12th with a four-day score at 13-under — shooting 69 or better in each of his four rounds. Two weeks later, Longbella made the cut at the Prince Edward Island Open before tying for 52nd at 4-under.

The high-water mark for Longbella thus far came a few weeks ago at the Osprey Valley Open in Caledon, Ontario, where he mounted a furious charge over the final two days to tie for third place. After shooting an even-par 71 on each of the first two days and barely making the cut, Longbella came to life on Saturday with a 7-under 64 before adding another 7-under on Sunday to finish tied with fellow Wisconsinite Harrison Ott two strokes behind Danny Walker and Cooper Musselman at the top of the standings.

“The guys I’ve been traveling with and hanging out with up here, we’ve always talked about how if you make the cut on the number you might only be seven shots back of the lead but yet you’re in 60th place,” Longbella said. “It’s such a small margin out here, so my mindset has always been not to necessarily focus on making the cut, but once you make the cut it’s a new golf tournament just because of how close the scores are.”

Longbella missed the cut by one stroke at last weekend’s Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Ontario Open in Tottenham, Ontario.

The Chippewa Falls native’s journey north of the border is latest chapter in a worldwide golf odyssey.

He initially found success closer to home, first winning the Division 3 state individual championship as a sophomore at McDonell in 2014 and overall was a medalist in 30 of 40 events he competed in as a high schooler. He won the WSGA Wisconsin PGA Junior Championship in 2014 and competed in the US Junior Amateur Tournament in 2014 and 2015 before taking his golf talents to the University of Minnesota. Longbella won the 2020 Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Tournament before concluding his Golden Gopher career in 2021.

Once he was finished there, he turned his attention to chasing his pro golf dreams. Longbella started with Korn Ferry Tour qualifying in an effort to make one of the PGA Tour’s satellite leagues. He advanced to the first stage before failing to move on after taking 46th. Longbella had earned status on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica tour and at the start of the year traveled to South Africa to play in the Sunshine Tour where he tied for first place in a 54-hole tournament in Vereeniging at 10-under.

In early March, Longbella tied for eighth at 7-under in a PGA Tour Canada Q-School event in Florida and had initially earned an exemption to play in the first five events. But his strong play has locked him into the rest of the regular season schedule with as many as five events remaining.

After this week in Quebec, Longbella has three more regular season tournaments, including the CRMC Championship in Brainerd, Minnesota, in late August. Longbella currently sits 18th in the Fortinet Cup standings. The top-60 golfers in the standings earn the right to compete at the Fortinet Cup Championship in Kitchener, Ontario, in mid-September.

“In the position I am with the points it’s just constantly instead of not thinking about results, it’s really trying to focus on the things that matter,” Longbella said. “I think that for me as long as I go out there and stick to my routine and enjoy being out there, I think the results will take care of themselves.”

Longbella earned an exemption to compete on the Sunshine Tour this winter but may instead opt for another go at Korn Ferry Q-School. A strong finish on the PGA Tour Canada could go a long way to helping Longbella move closer to earning status on the Korn Ferry Tour — which would put him within striking distance of a possible spot on the PGA Tour one day.

“It’s been great. It’s been my dream forever,” Longbella said of chasing his golf dreams. “Finally living it is fun, it’s awesome. It’s fun to meet a bunch of new people and just have your little crew you travel around to different areas with.”

And while Longbella has traversed the world to chase his dream, he remains grateful of the support he receives from his family and friends back home.

“It’s much appreciated,” Longbella said. “It definitely would be harder to do it without that.”