Chippewa Falls native Thomas Longbella missed the cut after shooting even par in the second round on Friday at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic.

Longbella carded an even par 72 on Friday with three birdies and three bogeys, starting his day with 1-over on the front nine before birdying two of his final five holes to finish even on the day.

Longbella posted five birdies, seven bogeys, one double bogey and 23 pars over his two days as he started the tournament Thursday with a 4-over 76.

The cut was at even par with Matt Wallace leading the tournament after two rounds with an 11-under.