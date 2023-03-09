A long and winding road for Thomas Longbella will hit a significant milestone later this month.

The Chippewa Falls native has qualified to make his PGA Tour debut at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic. The McDonell graduated secured his first start in pro golf's top league by winning a tournament qualifier on Monday at Wellington National Golf Club in West Palm Beach Florida as Longbella shot a 6-under 66 at the one-day event.

Longbella has been pursuing his pro golf dreams ever since wrapping up his college career with the University of Minnesota in 2021. After spending last summer on the PGA Tour Canada series north of the border, Longbella has spent much of his time living in Florida as he continues training for his chances to compete in the sport's top series'. He's golfed in qualifiers for Korn Ferry and PGA Tour events with Monday marking the first time he secured a start for either after coming close previous attempts.

“I can’t say that it was a crazy surprise because I’ve been knocking on the door but definitely a good one," Longbella said.

The single day setups for the qualifying tournaments is much different than a standard four-round format for most tourneys. It creates a bigger sent of urgency but Longbella says also plays well into his 'avoid bogeys' mindset.

“I feel like if I can go bogey free I don’t need as many birdies," Longbella said. "I think some people go into them with the mindset they need to birdie every hole and I did that for a while and I didn’t make it through any of them.”

Last summer Longbella finished 23rd out of 169 golfers in the Fortinet Cup standings, standings similar to the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup based on money winners utilizing a points system. Longbella played in 10 events with a tie for third at the Opsrey Valley Open marking his best finish of the circuit. Overall Longbella had two top 10s, four top 25s and made the cut at six of the events.

Following the PGA Tour Canada season, Longbella took some time off before relocating to Florida and competing in several qualifying tournaments. The Korn Ferry and PGA qualifying tournaments only take a select few from the top and after coming close, the Chippewa Falls native broke through with a bogey-free round including a 4-under front nine to edge out three others by one stroke.

But even though Longbella will make his PGA Tour debut later this month in the Dominican Republic, the McDonell graduate and 2020 Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Championship isn't getting complacent.

“It’s definitely different when you Monday qualify into an event compared to if I were to get my PGA Tour card," Longbella said. "I think a lot of people view as it as ‘oh, he’s on the PGA Tour’. But in reality I get into one event and if I don’t make the cut, I don’t get anything. I lose money flying down there, lose money staying there.

"So I think for me it’s looking at it like a regular week and not putting it up on this pedestal because it has a different label.”

That regular work includes continuing to compete for chances to make other Korn Ferry and PGA Tour tournaments. Longbella was in action on Thursday at a pre-qualfiier for next week's Valspar Championship. If he finished high enough in Thursday's pre-qualifier, Longbella would advance to Monday's event qualifier for the opportunity to earn a spot in the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship on March 16-19 on Cooperhead Course at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Whether it's next week or the week after, Longbella will make his PGA Tour debut at some point in March. But beyond this month Longbella plans to continue playing in qualifiers before returning to PGA Tour Canada this summer in effort to secure his card for the Korn Ferry Tour, which is the developmental tour for the PGA.

As Longbella prepares to reach another milestone in his golf career, he's doing his best to keep things in perspective.

“I just need to go out there and play golf," Longbella said.