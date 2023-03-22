Thomas Longbella doesn't want to treat it as such, but Thursday is an important day.

The Chippewa Falls native will make his PGA Tour debut in the field at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic. Longbella earned his way into the event by winning a qualifying tournament on March 6 at Wellington National Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Golf has been Longbella's profession since playing his last season in college with the Minnesota Golden Gophers in 2021. He's crisscrossed the globe on various tours and this week has his first chance with the world's biggest organization.

Drag along

Longbella has been on the local golf radar since before he started high school.

Prior to his freshman year at McDonell, Longbella was already capable of driving the ball 300 yards. As an eighth grader, he won the 14-and-under age group at the Wisconsin State Golf Association Junior State Championship in Mequon, a win that came after a victory at the John Deere Classic of the Plantations Junior Golf Tour in Silvis, Illinois. Before he started his eighth grade year, he played in the Callaway World Junior Golf Tournament at legendary Torrey Pines in San Diego.

“You could tell then that he enjoyed it and was pretty talented," said Chris Longbella, Thomas' father and high school coach said.

The seed of excitement for golf with Longbella was planted as a youngster when he watched his oldest brother, Andrew, who is 15 years older than Thomas, play for McDonell as a "drag along" before becoming a two-time Division III All-American at St. John's University (Minn.).

Unsurprisingly, Thomas' high school career was full of success, earning medalist honors in 30 of 40 tournament he competed in, including a Division 3 state championship in 2014 by seven strokes. Chris said it was the summer after his state championship where he started to get the attention of colleges when he won the WSGA Junior Boys Championship and competed in the 2014 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship and Junior PGA Championship tourneys.

Ultimately Longbella committed to be a Golden Gopher, and spent five seasons with the program. Out of college season, Longbella won the 119th Wisconsin State Amateur Championship in 2020, but after completing his time with Minnesota in 2021, Thomas had a decision to make.

For Longbella, the most viable route to being a pro golfer was to pursue qualification for the Korn Ferry Tour — essentially the Triple-A tour for the PGA. Strong play on the Sunshine Tour in early 2022 helped Longbella earn an exemption for the first six tournaments of last summer's PGA Tour Canada season. Longbella ended up making 10 starts on the tour during the summer months, finishing as high as a tie for third at the Osprey Valley Open in late July. Ultimately, Longbella ended 23rd out of 169 golfers in the season-long Fortinet Cup standings.

In more recent months, Longbella has been living in Florida and playing in several PGA and Korn Ferry Tour qualifying tournaments.

“It’s a crazy game," Thomas said. "There’s a lot to it, and I think that’s what keeps me coming back for sure.”

Commitment

Surviving in professional golf is a hard proposition.

Longbella spends between 60-70 hours each week working on his game by playing rounds, practicing and exercising.

Thomas has credited improvement in his mental game for his success in recent years as well as trying to limit blow-up holes in his qualifying tournaments.

“That’s what’s so weird is you have this whole list of physical attributes that you’re trying to get better, but then there’s this whole other element — and it’s an element in every other sport for sure — but I think in golf it’s really crucial," Thomas said of the mental side of the game.

But financial security in professional golf only comes with success.

Even at this week's tournament in the Dominican Republic, Thomas begins play Thursday guaranteed nothing. If he misses the cut, he takes home no prize money and is out his travel expenses.

For Chris, his wife, Kathy, and the family, the fact their son is making his PGA Tour debut this week still has not set in.

“It’s pretty bizarre to tell the truth," Chris said. "It’s one of those things where the more you learn about the whole nature of what goes on, the more you realize how competitive it is."

Chris said Andrew recently paid a visit to Thomas in Florida and came away impressed with the "very serious" way the 25-year-old Thomas was handling not only his training, but his life overall as he shows the discipline and commitment it takes to be a professional athlete.

What the family is most proud of with Thomas isn't how well he plays. It's the commitment he's showing to chase his dreams and the temperament he's showing throughout the process. While attending last September's Fortinet Cup Championship, Chris was approached by PGA Tour Canada officials with plenty to say about Thomas.

"They had a lot of positive things to say about his positiveness and attitude and how that impacted their tour throughout their season," Chris said. "So that was fun to here too when people go out of their way to say something to you about his, nothing really to do with his playing but his attitude and attitude about being there and that sort of thing and positive nature how he interacts with people and other players and all the volunteers and people who are running the event.

"That was probably the most satisfying thing in a way."

The debut

Longbella and the rest of the field, including recent tournament champions Joel Dahmen and Brice Garnett, will open play Thursday in pursuit of close to $4 million in total prize money.

A television broadcast of the four-day tournament will be available throughout the weekend on Golf Channel and streaming on Peacock.

Chris and Kathy made the trip to the Dominican Republic to watch Thomas, just as they've been able to roughly every three months for a tournament since their son made the decision to chase his professional dreams. After winning the qualifying tournament, Thomas said he needed to stay true to himself and not overhype the opportunity, saying he needs to look at it as simply another four-round tournament and play well or else it's simply a lost opportunity that will be over by Friday night.

Longbella starts Thursday's opening around at about 7:30 a.m. A top-10 finish this weekend would give Longbella an exemption for next week's Valero Texas Open in San Antonio.

At the age of 4, Longbella first started to fall in love with golf.

Now more than 20 years later, he's committing his life to the game. He's grateful for the support he has from family and friends in the Chippewa Valley.

Thursday will be something new in a sport that is ever changing — just the way Thomas likes it.

“I think I ask myself that every day, 'Why am I still playing and what do I love about it so much?'" Thomas said. "I think that it’s just different all the time. It changes so much and to be good, to be great you’ve got to adapt to everything you’re seeing.”