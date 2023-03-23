Chippewa Falls native Thomas Longbella shot a 4-over 76 on the first day of the PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Championship on Thursday at the Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic.

Longbella shot even on the front nine with two birdies and two pars before a 4-over on the back nine. After bogeys on holes 11 and 12, Longbella parred his next five holes before a double bogey on the par four 18th hole capped his day.

Longbella is tied for 93th place with several other golfers. Bryce Garnett and Ben Martin ware tied for the lead after each shot a 6-under 66.

He hit 9-of-18 greens in regulation and had a longest drive of 340 yards, which ranked near the top amongst Thursday’s competitors in the 120-golfer field.

Longbella will tee off with one of the final groups of the day on Friday as he, Justin Hicks and Rafael Campos open their second rounds at approximately 12:23 p.m. in search of making the cut for the final two rounds of the tournament on Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend is Longbella’s PGA Tour debut after the former Minnesota Golden Gopher qualified by winning a qualifying tourney earlier this month in Florida.