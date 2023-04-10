Warmer weather means the prep baseball season is about to get in full swing and Chippewa County’s five teams will battle for victories in the coming weeks and months. Here’s some of the players from those teams to keep an eye on this spring.

Easton Bobb, Chi-HiThe junior left-handed pitcher led the Cardinals in innings pitched a season ago (42) with a 2.17 earned run average with 63 strikeouts. The St. Thomas commit has hit the upper 80s in his preseason work and gives the Cards an undisputed ace atop the rotation.

Warren Bowe, CadottThe sophomore arrived on the Western Cloverbelt scene a year ago with a strong effort to earn all-conference first team honors. Bowe hit .500 in 16 games with a 1.348 on-base plus slugging percentage while driving in 18 runs against just seven strikeouts.

Liam Brennan, Chi-HiThe senior hit .338 with a .427 on-base percentage in a first team All-Big Rivers Conference campaign in 2022. Brennan was second on the team with 21 runs batted in with an OPS well above .900 a year ago.

Logan Burzynski, Stanley-BoydThe senior was a first team All-Western Cloverbelt selection a season ago and leads a veteran returning cast for the Orioles. Burzynski hit .478 in 2022 and is the team’s top returning pitcher and will also play in the outfield.

Collin Crane, BloomerThe sophomore picked up All-Western Cloverbelt honorable mention honors a year ago after hitting .313 with 19 runs batted in. Crane will man a corner infield position when he isn’t pitching and hit in the heart of the Blackhawk order.

Grady Fredrick, Chi-HiThe senior slugger led the Cardinals in home runs (four) and runs batted in (22) while batting .353 with a .450 OBP in 2022 when Fredrick was a second team All-Big Rivers Conference honoree at catcher.

Dawson Goodman, Chi-HiThe senior was a fixture atop the lineup for the Cardinals a season ago with a .260 batting average and .367 OBP in a team-high 91 plate appearances in 2022. Goodman was an all-conference honorable mention last year and scored a team-high 22 runs.

Brett Kroeplin, Stanley-BoydThe senior earned second team All-Western Cloverbelt honors in 2022 and will be in the middle of everything for the Orioles as the team’s primary catcher as well as seeing plenty of time on the mound. Kroeplin hit .294 last year including a .360 mark in league play.

Eddie Mittermeyer, McDonellThe senior is more known for his sharp shooting on the basketball court, but Mittermeyer is also a solid player on the diamond. Mittermeyer earned second team All-Western Cloverbelt honors a season ago and will hit atop the Macks lineup while playing shortstop and pitcher.

Aidan Misfeldt, McDonellThe senior will play center field when he’s not on the mound for the Macks after hitting .330 and earning All-Western Cloverbelt honorable mention status a season ago. Misfeldt will hold down a spot in the middle of the McDonell order.

Zeke Strand, BloomerThe sophomore hit .264 while earning a 3-0 record on the mound with a 2.29 earned run average in an All-Western Cloverbelt honorable mention season. Strand will be one of Bloomer’s top pitchers and see time in the infield and outfield.

Keegan Yohnk, BloomerThe senior is the reigning Western Cloverbelt and Division 2 District Player of the Year. Yohnk hit .469 a season ago with 10 extra base hits and 25 runs batted in at the plate to go with a 5-1 record and 1.34 earned run average on the mound. When he isn’t pitching, Yohnk will serve as the team’s main catcher.