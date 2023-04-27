Since the second game of the season, the Chi-Hi baseball team's offense has been firing on all cylinders.

The Cardinals piled up plenty of runs again on Thursday in pulling away to a 14-4 win over Eau Claire North in five innings at Casper Park. Eight runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth turned a 4-3 deficit into Chi-Hi's second victory of the week over the Huskies.

Eight of nine players in the lineup reached base and the Cardinals had 11 total hits including three apiece from Dawson Goodman and Preston Alger.

Chi-Hi coach Mitch Steinmetz pointed to changes made prior to a doubleheader in Rice Lake on April 18 as a key point where the production picked up.

“We changed our approach around that Rice Lake (doubleheader),” Steinmetz said. “(We’re) a little bit more aggressive, they’re sticking to that approach and we’re working on it at practice and it’s paying dividends.”

Four hits and two walks sparked the four-run fourth inning where the Cardinals sent 11 batters to the plate. Alger, Goodman and Jackson Gugel had run-scoring hits before Grady Fredrick plated a run with a bases loaded walk. Liam Brennan followed with a hard-hit ball that the Huskies couldn't corral and the deflection cleared the bases and allowed the designated hitter to reach third. Cole Perlberg followed with a sacrifice fly to cap the inning.

The Cardinals ended the game one inning later when the other Husky error off the bat of Brennan allowed Goodman and Gugel to score after Gugel drove in Alger with a single earlier in the inning.

“We all have confidence in each other," Brennan said of the team's offense.

Thursday's win marked the fifth time this season the Cardinals have scored a least 10 runs. The most recent was a 10-4 win at Carson Park on Tuesday over the Huskies when Chi-Hi jumped out to an 8-0 lead after the first two innings.

Goodman finished 3-for-3 with a double, walk and four runs scored as the senior outfielder continued to be a table setter atop the lineup. Goodman entered Thursday's game leading the team in batting average (.600) on-base percentage (.600) and on-base plus slugging percentage (1.360) with twice as many walks (8) as strikeouts (4).

“Senior leadership comes from him," Steinmetz said of Goodman. "He really comes to play and comes to practice every single day. There’s not a day he takes off and you see it on the field and you see it in practice. It’s really nice to see and the other guys are following him the way they should. That’s just the way you should follow a leader and they do.”

Alger had a big day out of the nine spot in the lineup with three singles and scored all three times he reached base.

“I think we’re really spread out well in our lineup," Alger said. "You’ve got a guy who’s going to get a hit and a guy who’s going to power hit and get them in.”

Gugel added two hits and three runs batted in while scoring two runs. Fredrick had two RBIs and two walks.

Jacob Danielson picked up the win in relief of starter Jakeb LeQuia, scattering two hits and two walks across two scoreless innings with one strikeout. Danielson also pitched two innings of relief after starter Easton Bobb in Tuesday's win and Steinmetz credited the pitcher for being ready to go whenever he's needed on the mound.

Logan Hesselman had two hits and Maddux Geurts drove in two runs for the Huskies, who scored two runs in the second and third innings to jump out to a 4-1 lead before the Cardinals battled back with two in the third prior to the big final two innings.

Tuesday's win was the first for the Cardinals against the Huskies since 2012 and Thursday's regular season sweep over Eau Claire North is Chi-Hi's first since the same year.

Chi-Hi exits the third week of the Big Rivers season near the top of the conference standings. Following a nonconference doubleheader in Holmen on Friday, the Cardinals return to Big Rivers play at home next Tuesday versus Menomonie.

“North is always good. They’re always good," Steinmetz said. "The Big Rivers is always a tough schedule. We’ve got tough ones coming up and we’ve just got to stay focused.”

