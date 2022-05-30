Prep Baseball: Bloomer seniors seek impactful close to successful careers

BLOOMER — High school goes by quickly.

But Bloomer seniors Jack Strand, Jay Ryder, Marcus Harelstad and Connor Crane are hoping to make their experience as Blackhawks last a little bit longer.

The quartet serves as the core of a strong Blackhawk baseball squad entering the Division 2 playoffs with high expectations. Bloomer (18-3) is a top seed in its regional and opens play in Tuesday’s regional semifinals against fourth-seeded Northwestern (14-5) at Stuckert Field.

Strand, Ryder, Harelstad and Crane are easy to find each time the team takes the field as they man some of the most important spots on the diamond and in the lineup.

“What a great group of kids,” Bloomer coach AJ Gehrmann said of the seniors. “They’re multisport athletes, they’re great students, they’re great leaders in the community and to coach them they’re what you look for and that’s all you can ask for in kids and competitors.”

The quartet has seen the ups and downs of high school sports in recent years. As freshman they were a part of the Bloomer team that won the program’s first regional championship in a decade before falling in the 2019 Division 3 sectional semifinals at Casper Park. Their sophomore campaign was wiped out when the spring 2020 season was canceled amid the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Blackhawks came back last season and put together a strong 22-3 record in their final season in the Heart O’North Conference, winning 22 games in a row before falling in the Division 2 regional finals in a tight contest at Medford 2-1.

The seniors said the biggest challenges throughout their high school careers have been learning what it takes to physically be able to play at a high level while also growing into leaders.

“We all just rely on one another to step it up as leaders, as seniors to keep the energy up,” Harelstad said.

This spring Bloomer made the move to the Western Cloverbelt Conference and put forth a strong effort to finish second to Division 4’s top-ranked Eau Claire Regis in the standings. After being routed by the Ramblers 24-1 on April 28, the ‘Hawks came back to battle the Regis to a tight 5-4 defeat on May 13 to cap league play.

The Minnesota State University Moorhead football signee Strand has two five-inning perfect games under his belt on the mound this year while also playing around the infield. Ryder will continue on the diamond in college as he plays at UW-Stout and can be found teaming up with Harelstad as a part of a fast outfield with potent bats at the plate. Crane is the team’s shortstop as well as one of the team’s most potent hitters. Strand, Ryder and Crane each homered in last Thursday’s 6-4 come-from-behind win at St. Croix Falls to end the regular season.

“We have a lot of fun on the field with each other, just talking back and forth,” Crane said.

Bloomer closed the season with a challenging nonconference schedule as the Blackhawks played their last four games against state-ranked squads. The team won three games by earning wins over Elk Mound (eighth in final Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Division 3 poll), Marshfield Columbus (ninth in Division 4) and St. Croix Falls (fourth in Division 3). The one loss in that stretch was a 4-3 defeat in nine innings to Northwood/Solon Springs (third in Division 4). The team committed four errors in that defeat and Ryder said the team will need to have a short memory when mistakes happen going forward to continue with the success.

The winner of Tuesday’s Bloomer/Northwestern game meets the winner of the other regional semifinal between Rice Lake and Ashland in Wednesday’s regional finals. By virtue of the team’s top seed Bloomer would play both games at home if they defeat the Tigers on Tuesday.

“It’s definitely a big advantage because we know this field,” Strand said of playing at home to start the postseason. “We know we’re going to be playing here. Nobody likes to drive two hours to play a game. Being able to stay here is definitely a big advantage.”

Strand, Ryder, Crane and Harelstad earned a taste of sectional play as freshman before being denied of it in different ways the last two years.

The quartet aims to change that this spring.

“I’ve been blessed to have them,” Gehrmann said. “We’re certainly going to miss them but hopefully we have several more games with them here.”

