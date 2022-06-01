Prep Baseball Division 2 Regionals: Rice Lake one-hits Bloomer for regional championship

BLOOMER — From the first batter of the game, the Rice Lake baseball team was ready to go.

The Warriors scored in five out of seven innings and limited Bloomer to one hit in a 12-1 Division 2 regional championship win over the Blackhawks on Wednesday afternoon at Stuckert Field.

Rice Lake (11-11) scored twice in the first inning before adding its other 10 runs spread over the final four innings to advance to next Tuesday's sectionals in Abbotsford.

“They were the better team,” Bloomer coach AJ Gehrmann said of Rice Lake, “clearly outperformed us in all aspects of the game.”

Elliot Nolin's two run single opened the scoring in the first inning and the game stayed that way until the Warriors added three in the fourth, two in the fifth, three in the sixth and two more in the seventh with a relentless offensive attack that pounded 16 hits.

“In a game like this I knew we had to get off to a good start," Gehrmann said. "We were one pitch away in the first inning from getting out of that. A kid hit a 1-2 curveball, put a good swing on what I thought was a good pitch that he lined for a two-run single. That made it 2-0 and we worked our way out of that, it’s just a little different story the longer you hang around, the more you gain confidence.”

Alex Belongia had a game-high four hits and drove in three runs while adding one walk.

“One through nine it is a really good lineup," Rice Lake coach Steve Fisher said of his team's offense. "They put the ball in play, they hit the ball hard, they’re baserunners we stole a lot of bases (and) we moved up on passed balls. Things we work on today paid off.”

Easton Stone added three hits and three runs batted in for the Warriors, who had at least one hit from eight out of nine spots in the lineup. Cole Fenske and Matthew Juza had two hits and one walk apiece at the top of the order and combined to score five runs ahead of Belongia and Stone in the middle of the order.

That was more than enough offense for the pitching duo of Christian Lindow and Stone as they teamed up for seven innings of brilliance. Lindow started the first five innings and struck out eight while scattering two walks, one hit and one unearned run. Bloomer's one hit was a towering double by Jack Strand to open the home portion of the fifth inning. Strand came around to score on a Rice Lake throwing error. Jay Ryder and Connor Crane reached base to open the bottom of the sixth against Lindow before Stone entered the game and induced a double play and struck out the final Blackhawk batter of the frame.

“Their pitchers were better than our hitters today," Gehrmann said of Lindow and Stone. "They were in the zone, especially early in the game and controlled that. You get down in the game too you never get the chance to get in any small ball things that have been effective for us recently. I give all the credit to them.”

Rice Lake advances to play Osceola on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. in Abbotsford in the first of two sectional semifinal matchups. The winner of the game will play for a trip to state later in the day against the winner of the Altoona/Mosinee contest.

Top-seeded Bloomer (18-4) advanced to Wednesday's regional finals with a 3-2 win over Northwestern in Tuesday's semifinals and had won 12 of its last 14 games overall prior to the defeat. The loss brings to an end a successful season for the Blackhawks. Bloomer finished second to Eau Claire Regis in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings and won games over state-ranked Elk Mound, Marshfield Columbus and St. Croix Falls down the stretch prior to the postseason.

The team graduates a four-player senior class of Marcus Harelstad, Jay Ryder, Strand and Connor Crane — players that have played and won a lot of games for the team over their high school careers.

“We had a great year and you just think of the mix of the four or five veterans that were a part of it last year that played a part in a lot of big games but we combined the rest of our roster is all first timers including a number of freshmen making a go," Gehrmann said. "Just think of the experience they’ve had playing in big, meaningful games like this and you don’t do that very often with that many young kids.

"I was proud of my team. We accomplished a lot this year and a good group of guys to work with.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.