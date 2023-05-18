Blake Bugher slammed the door on a late Chi-Hi baseball rally as the Eau Claire Memorial pitcher retired the final two hitters to help the Old Abes hold off the Cardinals 8-7 on Thursday afternoon at Casper Park.

Eau Claire Memorial carried an 8-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh before Chi-Hi scored four runs and put the winning run in scoring position. Bugher came into the game with one out and two on and after Mayson Tester reached base, the righty set down the final two Cardinals on popups to clinch the win and deal a blow to Chi-Hi's Big Rivers Conference title hopes.

“I can’t say we had a bad practice or anything,” Chi-Hi coach Mitch Steinmetz said, “we had some good practices. It’s a conference game. Everyone in this conference is beatable. Everybody in this conference can beat somebody. I think we were prepared. I just don’t think we executed as we should.”

Chi-Hi (15-6, 10-2) entered the game even with Hudson atop the league standings but lost for the first time in Big Rivers play since an 11-1 loss to the Raiders to open the season on April 11. Eight of the nine hitters in the Cardinal order had a hit including two from Grady Fredrick. Seven of the first eight batters of the seventh reached base for Chi-Hi with hits from Preston Alger, Dawson Goodman, Fredrick and Liam Brennan to go with walks by Easton Bobb and Mayson Tester and a hit by pitch for Cole Perlberg.

Brennan drove in two with a single while a wild pitch and passed ball allowed two other runs to score. But Chi-Hi would strand the bases loaded as Bugher got out of the jam to preserve the win.

“Blake does a heck of a job for us," Eau Claire Memorial coach Kyle Kaufman said. "For a young guy he’s wearing a lot of hats for us and we trust him wholeheartedly when he comes in, he’s going to trust his stuff and make his pitch and he did just that for us.”

The eight runs allowed are the most for Chi-Hi since the season-opening loss. Steinmetz was pleased with the effort his team showed to battle back after the Old Abes (11-8, 6-5) scored three times in the top of the seventh to expand what was a 5-3 lead.

“They have really good players over there," Steinmetz said of Eau Claire Memorial. "Don’t let the record fool you and that’s what I told the guys too, don’t let the record fool you they’re going to throw strikes, they’re going to be tough outs and they’re going to compete all the way to the end.”

Roman Trapani and Cooper Jesperson each had three hits for the Old Abes and Austin Jaggar aded two. Tyler Iverson's two-run single in the top of the seventh looked to put the game out of reach as it extended the lead to five.

Jesperson also pitched into the sixth inning for the win on the mound, striking out five.

Chi-Hi jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first on a run-scoring groundout by Fredrick. The Old Abes responded with two runs in the third on run-scoring hits for Leo Lauscher and Trapani and added another on a wild pitch in the fourth. Chi-Hi pulled even in the bottom of the fourth with a sac fly from Tester and scoring on a wild pitch. Eau Claire Memorial took the lead for good with two in the top of the fifth.

Chi-Hi shut out Eau Claire Memorial 8-0 on Tuesday night at Carson Park.

“It came down to cashing on our opportunities," Kaufman said. "Tuesday we felt like the difference in the game was every time Chippewa got a guy to second or third they found a way to get him in and our guys kinda died on the vine Tuesday night and we were able to grind out at-bats and get those guys around tonight and it fortunately put us in a good position.”

Hudson's 4-3 victory over Eau Claire North moves the Raiders into first place all alone atop the Big Rivers standings with one week to go. Following Friday's nonconference game at Wausau West, the Cardinals face third-place River Falls twice with the first coming on Tuesday at Casper Park. Hudson faces Menomonie twice to close league play.

“With the conference battle sure we want to end the season on an upswing to make it to our ultimate goal, but we’ve got to play better than this obviously," Steinmetz said.

