Two runs in the bottom of the fifth were the difference for the McDonell baseball team in a 4-3 Western Cloverbelt win over Thorp on Friday at Casper Park.

The Macks (3-7, 3-6) plated both runs on a Thorp outfield error off the bat of Cael Holm to plate Cooper and Eddie Mittermeyer to take the lead. That came one half inning after the Cardinals grabbed their first lead of the game on a two-run single from Korbin Rosemeyer to score Aiden Rosemeyer and Ashton Kroeplin.

Thorp (2-10, 1-8) stranded two runners on in the sixth and one more in the seventh as the Macks closed out the win.

McDonell committed five errors in the game but didn't allow those mistakes to lead to big innings for the Cardinals.

“We didn’t let it snowball," McDonell coach Jerry Smith said of the errors. "We had five errors tonight and that’s not like our team to have five errors and normally when we have an error or two it leads to a really big inning for the other team and we were able to hold them to just (three) runs and we showed some great (comeback from) adversity today. This is what they needed.

"They need a close win like this to show that we can do it because we are always on the other side, we are always losing 3-4 or losing 6-7 and finally we were on the other side of it so it was a big win for us.”

McDonell jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on a sacrifice fly from Carter Stelter and infield single by Keagan Galvez. Thorp responded with a run in the top of the second one of those McDonell errors as a grounder got past one of the Mack outfielders to allow Korbin Rosemeyer to score from second on a single. Thorp had the bases loaded with two outs and leadoff hitter Stephen Frankewicz laid down a bunt, but pitcher Aidan Misfeldt was able to make a lunging grab off the mound to escape the threat.

A few innings later a diving catch from freshman Karson Galvez ended the fourth inning with one runners left stranded for Thorp.

“That’s always been our thing this year," Smith said. "We seem to make really big plays when we need to make a big play and that kid (Frankewicz) trying to make that drag bunt (and) Aidan not only doing a phenomenal job on the mound but then makes a diving play to get that kid. Karson it’s his first game out in right field the freshman in the varsity game (and) I told him it might’ve been a bit bigger of a play than what it needed to be but he made a play and I was super proud of him.”

Both teams received strong pitching efforts. Thorp starter Aiden Rosemeyer went all six innings, striking out five and allowing two earned runs.

“We had really good pitching," Thorp coach Cory Drost said. "Aiden Rosemeyer threw a gem again tonight (and) got us through the whole game. We got a couple timely hits and got some runs scored but we just couldn’t get the one to take the lead into the seventh.”

Thorp had two runners on with two outs in the top of the sixth before Misfeldt nearing his pitch limit escaped the jam before Carter Stelter worked around a two-out walk for a scoreless seventh to earn the save.

“Aidan has been our No. 1 guy all year," Smith said. "He is constantly going out there and giving us strikes. Every single time he’s gone out he’s given me 100 pitches and this was his first night out of the four that he’s started that he didn’t get a chance to close the game out. But Carter did a phenomenal job coming in. I knew he was fresh and I knew he could get us in and out of that inning pretty quick.”

Thorp outhit the Macks by a 6-2 margins with hits by both Rosemeyers, Caden Lane, Denzel Sutton, Cameron Abramczak and Bo Simon.

“I think this game would’ve been a really fun one to watch if you weren’t a fan of either team just because it was a really good baseball game," Drost said.

Thorp starts a busy next week at Cadott on Monday before hosting Eau Claire Regis on Tuesday with a nonconference game versus Edgar on Thursday.

“Usually three quarters into the season or in the later part of the season you kinda find your identity (and) we’re still working on it," Drost said. "We need to put a few things together to win some baseball games. Right now we’ll pitch good and maybe we don’t field good and can’t hit and the next day we’ll hit good but maybe we can’t field or pitch. If we put a couple of those things together in the later part of the season we should definitely at least be a tough opponent in the first round of the regionals.”

Singles from Cael Holm and Keagan Galvez were all for the Macks, but the team scratched across four runs to back up its pitching.

McDonell hosts Marshfield Columbus for a nonconference battle Monday before welcoming Cadott on Tuesday with a makeup game at Bloomer set for Thursday.

“If we can win our two games going into regional seedings I think coaches will realize this team is pretty strong," Smith said. "Yes they’ve lost some games but they’ve been in close games and now they’re on a three-game winning streak, maybe that’ll give us a chance to get a little bit higher seed than what people are expecting.”

