BLOOMER — AJ Gehrmann has been waiting for his young Bloomer baseball team's offense to break out.

Tuesday the 20th-year head coach got what he was looking for as the Blackhawks had 15 hits in a 15-1 Western Cloverbelt victory in five innings over Stanley-Boyd.

Bloomer scored in each of its four at-bats, jumping out with two runs in the first inning before adding four in the second, third and fourth innings.

“For us it was somewhat of a breakout offensive game," Gehrmann said. "We’ve been struggling to string many hits together in games in general, let alone innings and have big innings where I thought approach wise guys did a much better job getting deep into counts and getting in two-strike modes and being tough and battling and moving the baseball which gave us a chance and we have a lot of productive at-bats.”

Extra base hits were going to be hard to come by on a day where sharp winds blowing in front left made hitting a challenge. So the Blackhawks piled up singles and took advantage of some Oriole miscues to add on runs. Keegan Yohnk and Collin Crane plated runs in the first inning before Gabriel Prince, Braden Steinmetz, Zeke Strand and Gabriel Hillman brought home runs in the second. Strand, Yohnk and Nolan Wysocki kept the pressure on in the bottom of the third after Haydn Gustafson singled home Stanley-Boyd's run in the top of the third.

Bloomer has just two seniors this season with Yohnk and Steinmetz. Yohnk has been a three-year leader for the Blackhawks while Steinmetz returned to the team this spring and has quickly moved his way to the top of the lineup. Steinmetz was 2-for-3 with four runs scored, two stolen bases and two runs batted in.

“Braden’s been awesome for us," Gehrmann said. "He’s been our most consistent at-bat all year. He started in the five or six spot and we keep moving him up and now he’s been a fixture in the leadoff spot. He’s just giving us a competitive at-bat just about every time.”

It was a quick turnaround for both teams, who were in action Monday. Bloomer lost a nonconference matchup to Altoona 14-3 while Stanley-Boyd shut out McDonell 2-0.

“We didn’t come ready to play and we got our butts kicked," Stanley-Boyd coach Ryan Sturm said. "We’re going to turn the page and hopefully we’re going to be ready to play again on Thursday.”

Brett Kroeplin dominated Monday's win on the mound for the Orioles, striking out six in 6.2 scoreless innings — his second scoreless outing in as many games after going all seven innings in a 4-0 win at Cadott last Tuesday.

“He’s just been phenomenal all year," Sturm said of Kroeplin. "He’s been the team leader. He’s been throwing strikes, he’s been hitting well. He’s just had a great attitude and he’s just had a wonderful season. I’m so proud of him.”

Parker Krizan had two of Stanley-Boyd's three hits.

Stanley-Boyd (3-7, 2-5) faces McDonell on Thursday at Casper Park.

Yohnk allowed one run in four innings while striking out six and Gehrmann credited the top half of the Stanley-Boyd lineup for racking up the senior's pitch count with a 34-pitch first inning.

“He did a really good job of attacking the zone and did what we expect him to do as a senior leader and came out and threw strikes and pounded the zone and gave us a great outing," Gehrmann said.

Strand and Yohnk had three hits apiece with Yohnk driving in five. Wysocki and Prince had two hits each as well.

Tuesday's run total tied a season high for Bloomer (5-3, 4-1). The Blackhawks scored 15 runs in a game at Cadott last Friday that was suspended with Bloomer holding a 15-5 lead entering the fifth inning. That game will be resumed next Monday when the Hornets come to town before the teams play their other scheduled game. Before then the Blackhawks play a doubleheader at Osseo-Fairchild on Friday.

“We need to keep stringing more consistent games together," Gehrmann said. "With as many young kids as we have playing the more opportunities we get, very one is valuable and we look forward to getting back out there again on Friday.”

