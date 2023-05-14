BLOOMER — Leadership matters.

And there's different ways to be a leader.

For some, being vocal and explaining the ins and outs comes naturally. For others, they'd rather show you.

Bloomer senior Keegan Yohnk is more of the later but is getting more vocal as the unquestioned leader for the Blackhawks' baseball team. Called a great leader and role model by longtime Bloomer coach AJ Gehrmann, Yohnk has experience on a young but talented roster.

“Keegan’s a quiet kid. He’s all about baseball, and he’s not a real boisterous guy out there," Gehrmann said. "Just from Day 1, he had a presence about him and coaches once in a while you can just (when) tell this kid’s a ballplayer. He knows the game. His baseball IQ is off the charts.

"He studies the game and a coach’s dream from that standpoint because I don’t have to spend much time coaching Keegan. He’s just a real joy to have.”

Yohnk has been impact player since the moment he entered the program. After his freshman year was wiped out because of the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, Yohnk was placed into a tough spot defensively (catcher) and a key spot in the lineup (third). In more recent years he's added pitching and infield to his repertoire, but wherever he is, Yohnk is a difference maker.

“He’s batted in the three spot every game of his high school career," Gehrmann said. "He’s been a fixture behind the dish, (and) now we’ve added pitching to it. We’ve tried to protect his arm a little bit at third base on busy weeks, but he’s going to be behind the dish or on the mound for us.”

Yohnk hit .469 as a junior with 10 extra base his and drove in 25 runs while posting a 5-1 record with a 1.34 earned run average. For his efforts, Yohnk was named Western Cloverbelt Player of the Year, Division 2 District Player of the Year and was an all-state honorable mention selection.

“I love doing it. It’s fun playing everywhere," Yohnk said. "Don’t have to do too much because there’s good players around me.”

The first two years, Yohnk was a talented but young player on an experienced roster. This year he's easily the most experienced player on the team and just one of two seniors along with Braden Steinmetz, a senior who rejoined the program this spring.

That's put more of the leadership aspect on Yohnk's shoulders, and both the coach and the player believe the senior has made great strides in being more vocal while his play and work ethic continues to speak for itself.

“It’s fun. I’m starting to get used to it a lot more now," Yohnk said. "I’m used to being the young guy on the team.”

Yohnk was able to make an impact from the get-go at the varsity level because of his talent but also his familiarity with his teammates, many of whom he played with prior to high school. Baseball has always been Yohnk's sport with the team atmosphere aspect being what he likes most.

As a sophomore, Yohnk earned All-Heart O'North first team honors in the program's last year in its former conference, hitting .429 with 11 extra base hits and 29 runs batted in while posting an earned run average of less than three.

Eau Claire Regis coach Andy Niese said Yohnk is still underrated, despite his the accolades he's earned.

“He’s good. He’s one of those guys when he barrels the ball it really, really jumps," Niese said of Yohnk. "He’s a good catcher, he’s a good pitcher and he’s legit. I think at times he’s underrated. He flies under the radar in my opinion. It’s kind of weird to say that because he was the conference player of the year last year, but Yohnk is good. He’s somebody we respect, and we’re always careful of when we play Bloomer.”

And even though Yohnk is now without a doubt the No. 1 target opponents try to neutralize, the senior is still hard to handle no matter where he plays.

“People just have a lot of respect for the way he goes about his business," Gehrmann said of Yohnk. "They know when he’s behind the dish, he’s going to control the game. He’s going to control the running game pretty well, which is a big deal at the high school level. On the mound, they know he’s going to compete and when he’s in the batter’s box people know, people take notice.

"When there’s guys in scoring position or on and he’s at-bat and he’s No. 1 on a scouting report of a guy a team doesn’t want to have beat him in that game.”

