The difference between winning and losing baseball games in the Big Rivers Conference is thin.

Last year, Chi-Hi had some tight losses the team would like to have back. But with many players returning around the diamond a year older and wiser, coach Mitch Steinmetz thinks his team could be better set up to succeed with that added experience.

“They’re hard workers,” Steinmetz said of his team. “They come every day, and they get right to it. So far they don’t mess around. They know the work they need to put in to make each one of their games better.”

The pitching staff will be anchored by junior lefty Easton Bobb. The St. Thomas University commit sported a 2.17 earned run average with 63 strikeouts and a 3-2 record in 42 innings pitched across nine starts a season ago in a second-team All-Big Rivers season. Jakeb LeQuia was third on the team in innings (24⅓) and had a 2.01 ERA and a 2-1 record. Jackson Gugel posted a 4.12 ERA in six games as another veteran arm back with the Cardinals.

Offensively the lineup is led by first-team All-Big Rivers senior infielder Liam Brennan, who hit .338 with a .427 on-base percentage in 2022. Brennan hit three home runs and drove in 21 runs in 22 games played. Senior Grady Fredrick was a second-team All-Big Rivers selection after hitting .353 with a .450 OBP in 19 games, leading the team in home runs (four) and runs batted in (22). Senior Dawson Goodman hit .260 with a .367 OBP and scored a team-best 22 runs in 22 games played during his all-conference honorable mention junior season.

Mayson Tester played in all 22 games last year for the Cardinals and hit .250 with a .348 OBP, Ben Westaby had a .273 average in 13 games, and Bobb hit .300 in 10 games. Gugel, Lequia, Traycen Bowe and Colton Turner saw limited playing time a season ago but could be in line for more action this spring.

Steinmetz credited his team for their work ethic but also their approaches as they find what they need to work on to improve their game. The coach’s first goal is for the team to get back over the .500 mark after the Cardinals were 10-12 overall in 2022. The Cardinals started the season 9-6 before winning one of their final six games, ending the season with a 10-7 loss at Superior in the Division 1 regional semifinals.

Beyond returning to the program’s winning ways, Steinmetz wants to see his team become sharper executing in game situations. Cutting down on strikeouts, getting down bunts when needed and making the plays that need to be made can be the difference in wins and losses in the Big Rivers.

“I think you’re going to see a change in a lot of these guys’ demeanor, and I think we’ll be better executing this year,” Steinmetz said.

Eau Claire North edged out Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson on the way to the Big Rivers title last year before the Huskies made a run to the Division 1 state tournament. Steinmetz doesn’t have a specific goal as far as the conference title race goes but said improving on the little things will help make the team more competitive.

“We’re going to stick with the same concepts,” Steinmetz said. “We’re not going to change what we do because I think the more we do it the better we’ll be at it.”

Mother Nature has bumped back the start of the season for the Cardinals, who are currently slated to begin play next Tuesday in Hudson before the Raiders come to Casper Park on Thursday, April 13. In addition to weekly matchups around the conference, the Cardinals are scheduled to host doubleheaders with Superior (April 21) and Marshfield (May 6) with doubleheaders at Holmen (April 28) and Stevens Point (May 13) among a busy schedule.