New McDonell baseball coach Jerry Smith has quickly learned his first Macks roster is his kind of team.

Smith takes over a Macks program led by a senior class but will also have key contributions from younger players. Many of those veterans were successful in helping the boys basketball team advance to the Division 5 state title game during the winter season and smith is seeing those players bring that mentality to the diamond.

“Just a great bunch of kids,” Smith said of the team. “I’ve got 22 guys this year (and) five of them are seniors. It’s truly amazing. I got to watch them during basketball season this year and having a lot of the basketball guys transfer from there to the baseball diamond, they’ve got a lot of experience with big-time games and I think they’re eager to learn and grow as a team and I’m just excited about that.”

Eddie Mittermeyer was a second team All-Western Cloverbelt selection a season ago and will once again split time between shortstop and pitcher. Mittermeyer will hit atop the lineup as a speed and on-base threat for the Macks. Keagan Galvez will see time around the diamond on the mound, at first base and in the outfield. Galvez is expected to hit in the heart of the lineup.

Aidan Misfeldt was an all-conference honorable mention a season ago after hitting around .330. Misfeldt will pitch and also play in the outfield and join Galvez in the heart of the lineup. Carter Stelter will see time on the mound as well as at third base. Stelter will hit in the middle of the lineup and Smith thinks the senior could be the team’s most productive run producer.

With more than 20 players in the program this year, the competition for playing time will be strong and beyond the aforementioned seniors the Macks have several younger players that contributed in other sports eager to make a mark with the baseball program. Sophomore Cooper Mittermeyer could join his brother in the infield while Jordan Sikora could join a strong outfield group. Alan Meinen is a left-handed thrower that could add to the pitching depth and sophomore David Andersen could add speed and athleticism to the lineup. With a number of pitchers capable of logging innings, Smith said the most important asset for the team will be the ability to throw strikes and play to an athletic defense.

Smith is the elementary school principal in the McDonell Area Catholic Schools system and said a big part of the start of the season is getting to know his team and vice versa.

“I think the biggest thing is you’ve just got to develop trust,” Smith said. “You’ve got to get the guys to buy into a system. Being a first-time head baseball coach in the area is pretty remarkable knowing MACS has a pretty good school with athleticism in their athletics. But again just trying to be to teach them that I learned and going from there.”

McDonell was fourth in the Western Cloverbelt standings a season ago with a 7-10 record, behind Division 4 state champion Eau Claire Regis, Bloomer and Thorp in the final standings. With a strong core of players back this season, Smith believes his team can improve on that effort.

“I want it to be known as a team of dedication,” Smith said. “I want it to be known as a team that’s going to show up to the ball field every day and they’re going to be competitive. I have some high expectations for this year.”

McDonell is scheduled to open the season on Tuesday in Neillsville. The Macks are then off until starting league play on April 18 at Stanley-Boyd before their first home game on April 20 against the rival Ramblers. Overall McDonell has five of its first six games away from home before a more home-heavy close to the regular season.

“If you get a chance to come out and watch a great group of kids, you outta do so,” Smith said of the team. “I’ve been coaching since I’ve been 18 and I’m 38 now and I’ve coached a lot of different teams whether it was basketball, baseball, volleyball, tennis (and) golf and I can honestly say I don’t know if I’ve ever been around a greater bunch of kids. I’m just extremely blessed to get to coach them every single day. I’m learning from them as they’re learning from me.”