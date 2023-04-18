RICE LAKE — It's starting to come together for the Chi-Hi baseball team.

The Cardinals ran their win streak to four in a row by taking both games of a Big Rivers doubleheader in Rice Lake on Tuesday, winning by scores of 12-1 and 5-4 in eight innings.

Easton Bobb struck out 16 batters in 5.2 dominant innings in the opening game before Jakeb LeQuia efficiently pitched into the eighth inning of the second game where the Cardinals scored twice in the bottom of the eighth to score the walk-off win.

Bobb set the tone in game one as the lefty struck out 16 batters, throwing 65 of his 102 pitches for strikes and allowing just one hit and two walks. The lefty notched strikeouts in each of the first sixteen out of the game defensively for the Cardinals before a flyball out to right field for the second out of the sixth ended his day as he reached his pitch limit.

“Easton shoved tonight," Chi-Hi coach Mitch Steinmetz said. "He just filled up that strike zone all night. That’s what carried us. Sure we had some key hits here and there and we’ve been driving the ball.”

Bobb's velocity reached the upper 80s in preseason work and the St. Thomas college commit bounced back in a big way from a tough first start of the season last Tuesday in Hudson where he allowed eight earned runs in four innings with seven strikeouts, four walks and nine hits allowed. Bobb pointed to better command of his curveball as a big reason for his success.

“Last outing I felt I wasn’t able to control it as well and this one (it) was definitely my go-pitch when they were on my fastball," Bobb said.

With his Division I college future secure, Bobb isn't slowing down as he continues to add strength and is also working on a slider to add to his three-pitch mix of fastball, curveball and changeup. Days like Tuesday showed what the junior is capable and why high-level colleges have been interested.

“His work ethic at practice, his mental toughness that he’s developing is going to huge for us as we go," Steinmetz said of Bobb. "Pretty much we’re going to go as he goes.”

Jacob Danielson pitched the final 1.1 innings for the Cardinals, allowing one earned run with three strikeouts.

LeQuia backed up Bobb in game two with a strong start of his own, pitching into the eighth inning while keeping hitters off balance.

“The good thing with him is he didn’t have his stuff early on and kinda found it, then he really started to mow the guys down as the game wore on," Steinmetz said of LeQuia.

The righty threw 67 of his 101 pitches for strikes while allowing four runs (zero earned) on five hits and two walks with nine strikeouts.

“He’s all about finesse with his offspeed, so he hits locations well and he changes up the timing of the hitters," Bobb said of LeQuia. "He makes it hard. He slows the game down with his windup and I think that definitely gives him an advantage.”

LeQuia reached his pitch limit following a strikeout after the Warriors scored on a passed ball to take a 4-3 lead in the eighth. Jackson Gugel inherited a runner in scoring position, but struck out the final two hitters to keep the deficit at one.

Dawson Goodman quickly provided a spark when he laced a 2-0 pitch into the left-center field gap to put a runner at second base. Gugel sacrificed Goodman to third and Rice Lake intentionally walked Grady Fredrick for the second time in three innings to put runners on the corners with one out. Courtesy runner Traycen Bowe stole second base and Cardinal cleanup man Liam Brennan delivered a two-run single past the Rice Lake first baseman, first scoring Goodman before Bowe beat a tag play at the plate with a head first slide for the walk-off winner.

Rice Lake (3-5, 1-3) jumped out to a 3-0 lead with three unearned runs in the fourth inning. Chi-Hi scored twice in the fourth but stranded the bases loaded in the fourth and fifth. Goodman scored on an error to tie the game in the sixth.

“The momentum was shifting back and forth and we had the momentum going into the bottom of the seventh. I thought for sure we were going to score a run there and it just didn’t happen," Steinmetz said. "We went out (in the eighth) and gave up a run and Dawson, who we’ve been talking about in football season coming up with big plays, he’s just a gamer. He’s a leader and he doesn’t try to be a leader.”

Brennan, Fredrick and Goodman each doubled while combining for five hits and four walks. Gugel had three hits and the key sacrifice bunt in extras.

“I explained to the boys when we met (after the game), I said your resolve is second to none for what I’ve coached before," Steinmetz said. "It’s always next guy up. They trust everybody behind them.”

The offense supported Bobb with 12 runs on 10 hits in the first game while taking advantage of four Rice Lake errors. Fredrick was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in, Goodman and Gugel were a combined 4-for-9 with five runs batted in and four runs scored atop the lineup and Gavin Thompson had two hits and scored two runs.

“We’ve really gained confidence with our bats and I think even as our pitching continues to get better we’re going to keep excelling," Bobb said.

Following the lopsided loss at Hudson the Cardinals (4-1, 3-1) have rebounded, starting with an 11-10 win over the Raiders last Thursday at Casper Park before an 11-0 win in Tomah on Friday.

Chi-Hi is currently scheduled to host a doubleheader against Superior on Friday before returning to Big Rivers play next Tuesday at Carson Park against Eau Claire North.

“It’s unbelievable what we’ve gained in the last couple of games," Goodman said. "I’m just really excited to see what we can do.” -