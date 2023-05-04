The game of baseball is played in three phases.

All three phases were firing for McDonell on Thursday as the Macks bested Stanley-Boyd 7-2 in a Western Cloverbelt battle at Casper Park.

Carter Stelter went all seven innings on the mound while a five-run second inning helped the Macks take a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Ryan Smiskey had three hits including a double for the Macks (2-5, 2-4) with that two-bagger coming in the second inning as McDonell sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five times.

Miles Flanagan drove in a run on a fielder's choice, Eddie Mittermeyer and Cael Holm plated runs on singles and the Macks also scored twice on passed balls in the frame. That was more than enough support for Stelter as the senior struck out six batters while allowing two earned runs on the hill.

“It is a huge thing for us because Carter his our No. 1 third baseman. I love him at third base," McDonell coach Jerry Smith said of Stelter's effort on the mound. "He’s probably our 3-4 pitcher but to get 103 pitches out of him today and not have to use anybody else knowing that we’ve got another big game (Friday) against Regis and I’m probably getting a chance to throw one of my best pitchers to even give us a chance it’s huge.”

Thursday's win was a victory after a pair of frustrating losses earlier in the week for the Macks. McDonell had no answer for Stanley-Boyd starting pitcher Brett Kroeplin on Monday as the senior tossed 6.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts in a 2-0 Oriole win in Stanley. Tuesday saw the Macks fall in a slugfest to Cadott 10-9 where the Hornets scored twice in the seventh for the walk-off win.

Prior to Thursday's win, the Macks lost four of five games but those four losses were by a combined 10 runs. McDonell took defending Division 4 state champion Eau Claire Regis to the limit in a 3-1 game on April 24 before a six-run sixth turned a lead into a 9-4 loss to Osseo-Fairchild on April 28. The only lopsided loss on McDonell's ledger so far is a 17-2 defeat at Neillsville on April 11.

“We’ve been in every single ballgame but it’s just the idea that they have a lot of confidence in themselves," Smith said. "I have a ton of confidence in them. We’re a tough team to beat. I really believe that. If my guys are throwing strikes we’re a tough team to beat.”

Mittermeyer and Holm had two hits apiece with Mittermeyer stealing two bases and scoring twice. Eli Stepp stole two bases as a pinch runner for Smiskey in the sixth as the Macks tacked on runs in the fourth and fifth.

Stanley-Boyd (3-8, 2-6) scored twice in the fourth to cut into the McDonell lead. Parker Krizan and Aiden Mahr walks sandwiched a single from Alex Williams to load the bases with nobody out. Grant Hatfield followed with a walk to plate a run before Stelter struck out the next two batters. Haydn Gustafson followed with a hit by pitch to bring in the second run before Logan Burzynski smashed a ball deep to center field which Keagan Galvez ran down to end the threat.

“We’ve just got guys that aren’t putting the ball in play," Stanley-Boyd coach Ryan Sturm said. "We just need to work.”

Williams had three hits and scored a run for the Orioles, who followed up Monday's shutout win over the Macks with a 15-1 loss at Bloomer on Tuesday.

“We worked on it in practice on Wednesday, working on fundamentals and that’s just what the kids have to do if they want to be successful," Sturm said of Williams' good day at the plate.

Stanley-Boyd also has wins over Greenwood and Cadott so far on the season. The Orioles split the season series with the Macks and are off until a four-game schedule next week starting at Thorp on Monday.

“An error here or there and the game turns on a dime," Sturm said. "They got the momentum and that was the game.”

McDonell concludes the week Friday against Regis before games next week against Osseo-Fairchild, Bloomer and Thorp.

“All season we’ve been battling," Smith said. "We’ve either been playing really good defense (and) our pitching has been good and maybe our bats have been falling or vice versa – maybe our bats have been good but our pitching has been falling a bit. But today we got five runs in one inning and when something like that happens it builds our spirits up.”

