CADOTT — First-year Cadott baseball coach Brandon Geist has seen progress throughout the spring with his young Hornet ballclub.

Tuesday was another big step in the right direction as Cadott gave defending Division 4 state champion Eau Claire Regis all it could handle in a 4-2 Ramblers Western Cloverbelt victory. After falling behind 4-0 after two innings, the Hornets (3-9, 1-6) stayed within striking distance the rest of the way. Cadott scored twice in the bottom of the sixth but the Ramblers (12-1, 8-0) escaped the jam without further damage and Caden Weber tossed a scoreless seventh to save the victory.

“I think it is coming together right now," Geist said. "It might be coming at the best time. Playoff season is coming up in a couple weeks.”

Geist credited his team's defense for making the most improvement since the start of the season as well as the team's bats for putting together strong at-bats in more recent weeks. Cadott committed just one error to keep a hard-swinging Rambler lineup at bay with six total hits.

“Defensively they’re starting to be engaged and understand what’s going on and just knowing where to throw the baseball," Geist said.

Eau Claire Regis is ranked number one in the latest Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Division 4 state poll and returns the majority of its roster from last year's title team.

“I don’t want to diminish what Cadott did. They played a good game," Eau Claire Regis coach Andy Niese said. "They made plays defensively, we had some hard-hit outs. I think there’s an expectation with us coming back from (a state title in) Appleton last year with the players we have returning that we’re going to beat everybody 25-0 and that’s not how the game works. Cadott played well and they kept themselves in the game.”

The Ramblers scored one in the first when Zander Rockow scored on a wild pitch and added three in the second on Cadott's lone error, a run-scoring single by Payton Loomis and Chase Kostka taking home from third on a caught stealing at second base.

But from there Cadott starter Ashton Bremness was able to settle in, allowing four runs (two earned) in five innings with four strikeouts before side-arming Axel Tegels tossed two innings of scoreless relief.

Patrick O'Callaghan went six innings for the Ramblers, striking out seven while scattering six hits and one walk while allowing two unearned runs in the sixth. Singles by Tegels and Brandon Sikora bookended Michael Wellner reaching on an error to load the bases with one out. Bremness drove in a run with a single with two outs and Aiden Rykal followed by reaching base on a Rambler error to score the second run. But on the play the Ramblers defense caught the Hornets being extra aggressive rounding a base and delivered the tag for the third out to escape the threat.

Weber struck out the side on 14 pitches in the seventh to keep the Ramblers unbeaten atop the Western Cloverbelt with a matchup at second-place Osseo-Fairchild set for Thursday.

“We have an advantage in that we have an established closer and he really enjoys the role," Niese said of Weber. "I think within our season we’re 12-1 now and that’s Caden’s sixth save. That’s a really unusual number for a high school season. But that’s how we had him slotted to start the year in our pitching staff and he’s really taken the role and he’s awesome in that spot.”

Weber and Selvig had two hits apiece for Eau Claire Regis, who defeated Cadott 20-1 in five innings in their first meeting on April 21.

Tristan Drier had two of Cadott's six hits while Conner Roth had one single and stole a base.

Cadott picked up its first Western Cloverbelt win of the season on May 2 in a 10-9 walk-off win over McDonell where Drier was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The Hornets also have two nonconference wins over Owen-Withee including a 4-0 win on April 11 where sophomore Warren Bowe struck out 20 batters in a complete-game shutout.

Cadott hosts rival Stanley-Boyd on Thursday looking to avenge a 4-0 shutout loss on April 25.

“They’re going to keep fighting," Geist said of his team. "They do everything I ask out of them, they work hard and once they start believing in themselves and knowing they can put full games together we’ll get a few more wins.”

