The McDonell boys basketball team stayed atop the latest Associated Press Division 5 state poll, released on Tuesday.
The Macks (19-1) earned all four first-place votes in Division 5 to remain atop the standings in front of Heritage Christian (19-1), Wausau Newman (16-2), Central Wisconsin Christian (17-2) and Fall River (17-2). McDonell plays at Stanley-Boyd on Thursday.
De Pere (19-0, Division 1), Pewaukee (15-2, Division 2), Brillion (18-0, Division 3) and Howards Grove (18-1, Division 4) were the top teams in their respective divisions. Eau Claire Memorial (15-4) and Hudson (14-4) were eighth and ninth, respectively, in the Division 1 poll and Fall Creek (17-2) was seventh in Division 4.
The McDonell girls (16-4) were 10th in the Division 5 girls poll where Blair-Taylor (21-0) was the top-ranked team with Prairie Farm (20-0) second and Albany (21-0) third. Following Tuesday’s game at Bloomer, the Macks play at Cadott on Friday. The Macks were tied for 10th in last week’s poll.