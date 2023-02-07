Rankings

Boys Basketball

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 7, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1 School Record Points Last Week 1. De Pere (7) 19-0 70 1 2. Middleton 17-1 63 2 3. Arrowhead 16-2 54 3 4. Fond du Lac 16-4 41 8 5. Milwaukee Hamilton 14-4 28 5 6. Sheboygan North 16-3 24 10 7. Brookfield Central 13-5 23 4 8. Eau Claire Memorial 15-4 21 6 9. Hudson 14-4 18 NR 10. Sussex Hamilton 15-5 15 9

Others receiving votes:

Homestead 12, Madison La Follette 10, Marquette University 5, Waunakee 1.

Division 2 School Record Points Last Week 1. Pewaukee (7) 15-2 70 1 2. Nicolet 18-2 63 3 3. Onalaska 14-3 49 4 4. Wisconsin Lutheran 14-4 48 2 5. Greenfield 15-2 40 6 6. Whitnall 15-2 28 8 7. Westosha Central 17-2 23 NR 8. McFarland 15-3 21 7 9. La Crosse Central 13-5 11 9 (tie) Burlington 14-5 11 5

Others receiving votes:

Wauwatosa West 9, Medford Area 7, Stoughton 5.

Division 3 School Record Points Last Week 1. Brillion (5) 18-0 67 1 2. West Salem (1) 17-1 61 2 3. Racine St. Catherine's (1) 19-1 60 3 4. Osceola 18-0 50 4 5. Appleton Xavier 17-2 36 6 6. Saint Thomas More 16-3 30 5 7. Carmen Northwest 15-3 27 8 8. Little Chute 17-1 22 9 9. Lakeside Lutheran 15-3 14 7 10. Turner 16-2 5 NR (tie) Prescott 16-3 5 10

Others receiving votes:

Kiel 4, Northwestern 4.

Division 4 School Record Points Last Week 1. Howards Grove (6) 18-1 69 1 2. Luther (1) 18-1 64 2 3. Saint Mary Catholic 17-2 49 4 4. Darlington 18-2 47 3 5. Saint Mary's Springs 15-2 39 5 6. Mineral Point 17-2 32 6 7. Fall Creek 17-2 26 8 8. Unity 16-0 25 9 9. Auburndale 16-3 12 7 10. Crivitz 17-1 11 10

Others receiving votes:

Deerfield 6, Kohler 3, Bangor 2.

Division 5 School Record Points Last Week 1. McDonell Central (7) 19-1 70 1 2. Heritage Christian 19-1 60 2 3. Newman Catholic 16-2 51 3 (tie) Central Wisconsin Christian 17-2 51 4 5. Fall River 17-2 45 5 6. Solon Springs 18-1 35 6 7. Pacelli 16-3 19 9 8. Owen-Withee 15-3 17 7 9. Hillsboro 16-3 12 8 10. Florence 17-1 11 NR

Others receiving votes:

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 5, Ithaca 5, Hurley 4.

Girls Basketball

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 7, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1 School Record Points Last Week 1. Kettle Moraine (6) 18-1 69 1 2. Neenah (1) 20-1 62 3 3. Hortonville 18-2 52 2 4. Brookfield East 19-2 50 4 5. Verona Area 17-2 45 5 6. Superior 19-1 26 9 7. Germantown 17-4 24 8 8. Franklin 19-2 22 6 9. Arrowhead 16-3 18 7 10. Homestead 17-3 11 10

Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 3, Sun Prairie West 2, Kaukauna 1.

Division 2 School Record Points Last Week 1. Notre Dame (6) 19-1 69 1 2. Pewaukee (1) 19-1 62 2 3. Union Grove 18-1 58 3 4. Beaver Dam 18-3 44 4 5. McFarland 18-2 43 5 6. Waukesha West 17-2 37 6 7. Pius XI 17-3 22 7 8. Monona Grove 17-3 18 8 (tie) Fox Valley Lutheran 18-2 18 9 10. Reedsburg Area 18-4 7 10

Others receiving votes: Cedarburg 6, New Berlin West 1.

Division 3 School Record Points Last Week 1. Freedom (7) 19-1 70 1 2. Lake Mills 17-2 56 2 (tie) Dominican 17-2 56 3 4. Oostburg 18-2 44 4 5. Edgerton 17-2 42 5 6. Milwaukee Academy of Science 16-2 30 9 7. West Salem 19-2 29 6 (tie) Prairie du Chien 16-4 29 7 9. Brillion 16-4 10 8 (tie) Waupun 15-5 10 10

Others receiving votes: Elk Mound 8, Saint Croix Falls 1.

Division 4 School Record Points Last Week 1. Aquinas (7) 19-1 70 1 2. Westfield Area 21-1 57 3 3. The Prairie School 17-2 45 6 (tie) Neillsville 20-0 45 5 5. Cuba City 18-2 44 2 6. New Glarus 20-0 42 7 7. Laconia 18-3 37 4 8. Saint Mary Catholic 19-1 19 8 9. Crandon 18-1 10 9 10. Randolph 16-4 6 10

Others receiving votes: Westby 3, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 3, Bangor 2, Cadott 1, Deerfield 1.

Division 5 School Record Points Last Week 1. Blair-Taylor (7) 21-0 70 1 2. Prairie Farm 20-0 62 2 3. Albany 21-0 57 3 4. Sevastopol 18-1 47 5 5. Athens 19-2 38 6 6. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 16-3 29 4 7. Lourdes Academy 17-3 27 8 8. South Shore 18-1 24 9 9. Royall 16-4 14 7 10. McDonell Central 16-4 9 T10

Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 7, Kickapoo 1.