Prep Basketball

Prep Basketball: McDonell boys maintain top spot in Associated Press Division 5 state poll

Flambeau at McDonell boys basketball 12-19-22

McDonell's Jordan Sikora dribbles up the court during a game against Flambeau on Dec. 19, 2022 at McDonell.

 BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald

The McDonell boys basketball team maintained its position atop the Associated Press Division 5 state poll, released on Tuesday.

The Macks (17-1) earned all seven first place votes for Division 5 to maintain the top spot in front of Heritage Christian (18-1), Wausau Newman (13-2), Central Wisconsin Christian (15-2) and Fall River (15-2).

De Pere (17-0, Division 1), Pewaukee (12-2, Division 2), Brillion (17-0, Division 3) and Howards Grove (16-1, Division 4) were the other top teams in their respective divisions. Eau Claire Memorial (14-3) moved up to sixth in Division 1 where Hudson is also receiving votes. Another Big Rivers team was also represented as River Falls received votes in Division 2. Fall Creek (13-2) was ranked eighth in Division 4 and enters Tuesday tied with McDonell for first in the Western Cloverbelt standings.

The McDonell girls moved into the Division 5 girls state poll as the Macks (15-3) are tied with Hillsboro (15-4) for 10th. Blair-Taylor (18-0) is first in Division 5 with Prairie Farm (18-0) second and Albany (19-0) third. Kettle Moraine (16-1, Division 1), Green Bay Notre Dame (17-1, Division 2), Freedom (16-1, Division 3) and La Crosse Aquinas (17-1, Division 4) were the top teams in their divisions.

Cadott received votes in Division 4.

Poll

Boys Basketball

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 31, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. De Pere (6)17-0691
2. Middleton (1)16-0632
3. Arrowhead15-1573
4. Brookfield Central13-3435
5. Milwaukee Hamilton13-3397
6. Eau Claire Memorial    14-3339
7. Homestead13-4234
8. Fond du Lac14-4226
9. Sussex Hamilton13-416NR
10. Sheboygan North14-38NR

Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 5, Marquette University 3, Hudson 2, Muskego 1, Waunakee 1.

Division 2
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Pewaukee (7)12-2701
2. Wisconsin Lutheran     13-3612
3. Nicolet16-2563
4. Onalaska12-347T6
5. Burlington14-3414
6. Greenfield14-234T6
7. McFarland14-220NR
8. Whitnall13-1189
9. La Crosse Central11-598
10. Stoughton11-4810

Others receiving votes: Pius XI 5, Wauwatosa West 4, Westosha Central 4, Medford Area 4, River Falls 3, Mosinee 1.

Division 3
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Brillion (5)17-0681
2. West Salem (1)14-1633
3. Racine St. Catherine's (1)    15-1544
4. Osceola16-0405
5. Saint Thomas More14-2386
6. Appleton Xavier14-2372
7. Lakeside Lutheran14-121T9
8. Carmen Northwest12-318NR
9. Little Chute15-1177
10. Prescott14-312T9

Others receiving votes: Kiel 10, Turner 4, Catholic Memorial 2, Northwestern 1.

Division 4
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. Howards Grove (6)16-1691
2. Luther15-1622
3. Darlington (1)17-1533
4. Saint Mary Catholic15-2494
5. Saint Mary's Springs     12-2375
6. Mineral Point14-2316
7. Auburndale15-2307
8. Fall Creek13-2198
9. Unity14-010NR
10. Crivitz16-08NR

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 7, Kohler 4, Bangor 3, Marathon 2, Cuba City 1.

Division 5
SchoolRecordPointsLW 
1. McDonell Central (7)17-1701
2. Heritage Christian18-1574
3. Newman Catholic13-2493
4. Central Wis. Christian15-2475
5. Fall River15-2432
6. Solon Springs16-1386
7. Owen-Withee14-2297
8. Hillsboro15-2228
9. Pacelli14-312NR
10. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran    13-41010

Others receiving votes: Port Edwards 4, Ithaca 2, Columbus Catholic 1, Hurley 1.

