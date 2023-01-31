Prep Basketball: McDonell boys maintain top spot in Associated Press Division 5 state poll

The McDonell boys basketball team maintained its position atop the Associated Press Division 5 state poll, released on Tuesday.
The Macks (17-1) earned all seven first place votes for Division 5 to maintain the top spot in front of Heritage Christian (18-1), Wausau Newman (13-2), Central Wisconsin Christian (15-2) and Fall River (15-2).
De Pere (17-0, Division 1), Pewaukee (12-2, Division 2), Brillion (17-0, Division 3) and Howards Grove (16-1, Division 4) were the other top teams in their respective divisions. Eau Claire Memorial (14-3) moved up to sixth in Division 1 where Hudson is also receiving votes. Another Big Rivers team was also represented as River Falls received votes in Division 2. Fall Creek (13-2) was ranked eighth in Division 4 and enters Tuesday tied with McDonell for first in the Western Cloverbelt standings.
The McDonell girls moved into the Division 5 girls state poll as the Macks (15-3) are tied with Hillsboro (15-4) for 10th. Blair-Taylor (18-0) is first in Division 5 with Prairie Farm (18-0) second and Albany (19-0) third. Kettle Moraine (16-1, Division 1), Green Bay Notre Dame (17-1, Division 2), Freedom (16-1, Division 3) and La Crosse Aquinas (17-1, Division 4) were the top teams in their divisions.
IN PHOTOS: McDonell boys basketball stays unbeaten with win over Flambeau 12-19-22
Poll
Boys Basketball
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 31, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School
Record
Points
LW
1. De Pere (6)
17-0
69
1
2. Middleton (1)
16-0
63
2
3. Arrowhead
15-1
57
3
4. Brookfield Central
13-3
43
5
5. Milwaukee Hamilton
13-3
39
7
6. Eau Claire Memorial
14-3
33
9
7. Homestead
13-4
23
4
8. Fond du Lac
14-4
22
6
9. Sussex Hamilton
13-4
16
NR
10. Sheboygan North
14-3
8
NR
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 5, Marquette University 3, Hudson 2, Muskego 1, Waunakee 1.
Division 2
School
Record
Points
LW
1. Pewaukee (7)
12-2
70
1
2. Wisconsin Lutheran
13-3
61
2
3. Nicolet
16-2
56
3
4. Onalaska
12-3
47
T6
5. Burlington
14-3
41
4
6. Greenfield
14-2
34
T6
7. McFarland
14-2
20
NR
8. Whitnall
13-1
18
9
9. La Crosse Central
11-5
9
8
10. Stoughton
11-4
8
10
Others receiving votes: Pius XI 5, Wauwatosa West 4, Westosha Central 4, Medford Area 4, River Falls 3, Mosinee 1.
Division 3
School
Record
Points
LW
1. Brillion (5)
17-0
68
1
2. West Salem (1)
14-1
63
3
3. Racine St. Catherine's (1)
15-1
54
4
4. Osceola
16-0
40
5
5. Saint Thomas More
14-2
38
6
6. Appleton Xavier
14-2
37
2
7. Lakeside Lutheran
14-1
21
T9
8. Carmen Northwest
12-3
18
NR
9. Little Chute
15-1
17
7
10. Prescott
14-3
12
T9
Others receiving votes: Kiel 10, Turner 4, Catholic Memorial 2, Northwestern 1.
Division 4
School
Record
Points
LW
1. Howards Grove (6)
16-1
69
1
2. Luther
15-1
62
2
3. Darlington (1)
17-1
53
3
4. Saint Mary Catholic
15-2
49
4
5. Saint Mary's Springs
12-2
37
5
6. Mineral Point
14-2
31
6
7. Auburndale
15-2
30
7
8. Fall Creek
13-2
19
8
9. Unity
14-0
10
NR
10. Crivitz
16-0
8
NR
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 7, Kohler 4, Bangor 3, Marathon 2, Cuba City 1.