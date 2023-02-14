The McDonell boys basketball team remained atop the Associated Press Division 5 poll as the latest poll was released on Tuesday.
The Macks (20-1) earned seven of eight top votes to stay atop the rankings with Heritage Christian (21-1) second gaining the other top vote in second. Wausau Newman (18-2), Central Wisconsin Christian (18-2) and Solon Springs (21-1) made up the rest of the top five. Following Tuesday’s home game against Fall Creek, McDonell closes the regular season at Thorp on Friday before competing in the Cloverbelt Crossover on Sat., Feb. 25 against a yet-to-be-determined foe at Osseo-Fairhchild.
De Pere (Division 1, 21-1), Pewaukee (Division 2, 17-3) and Brillion (Division 3, 20-0) kept the top spots in their respective divisions while Onalaska Luther (20-1) leadfrogged Howards Grove (19-2) for the number one spot in Division 4. Eau Claire Memorial (17-4) moved up three spots to fifth and Hudson (15-5) stayed ninth in the Division 1 poll.
The McDonell girls stayed at the 10 spot in the Division 5 girls state poll. The Macks (19-4) will close the regular season on Saturday in the Cloverbelt Crossover championship game at Neillsville (22-0). Blair-Taylor (22-0) earned all seven first-place votes in Division 5 for the top spot and was followed by Prairie Farm (23-0), Albany (24-0), Sevastapol (21-1) and Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (19-3) in the Division 5 poll.
Kettle Moraine (Division 1, 20-1), Green Bay Notre Dame (Division 2, 21-1), Freedom (Division 3, 22-1) and La Crosse Aquinas (Division 4, 21-1) maintained their spots atop their respective polls while Elk Mound (22-1) moved into the Division 3 rankings in the No. 10 spot.
Boys Basketball
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 14, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. De Pere (8)
|21-1
|80
|1
|2. Middleton
|18-1
|70
|2
|3. Arrowhead
|18-2
|65
|3
|4. Sheboygan North
|17-3
|49
|6
|5. Eau Claire Memorial
|17-4
|32
|8
|6. Fond du Lac
|16-5
|29
|4
|7. Sussex Hamilton
|16-5
|22
|10
|(tie) Milwaukee Hamilton
|15-5
|22
|5
|9. Hudson
|15-5
|17
|9
|10. Marquette University
|14-5
|13
|NR
|(tie) Homestead
|17-5
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 10, Brookfield Central 9, Waunakee 9.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Pewaukee (7)
|17-3
|78
|1
|2. Nicolet (1)
|19-3
|67
|2
|3. Wisconsin Lutheran
|16-4
|56
|4
|4. Onalaska
|15-4
|53
|3
|5. Greenfield
|17-2
|47
|5
|6. Whitnall
|18-2
|40
|6
|7. Westosha Central
|19-2
|36
|7
|8. McFarland
|17-3
|23
|8
|9. La Crosse Central
|16-5
|19
|T9
|10. Wauwatosa West
|16-5
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Burlington 6, Medford Area 4, Fox Valley Lutheran 1, Stoughton 1.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Brillion (5)
|20-0
|77
|1
|2. West Salem (2)
|19-1
|71
|2
|3. Racine St. Catherine's (1)
|20-1
|66
|3
|4. Osceola
|21-0
|54
|4
|5. Appleton Xavier
|20-2
|46
|5
|6. Saint Thomas More
|17-3
|35
|6
|7. Little Chute
|20-1
|32
|8
|8. Carmen Northwest
|17-3
|30
|7
|9. Northwestern
|18-1
|8
|NR
|(tie) Lakeside Lutheran
|17-3
|8
|9
Others receiving votes: Kiel 5, Turner 4, Lake Country Lutheran 2, Prescott 2.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Luther (6)
|20-1
|76
|2
|2. Howards Grove (2)
|19-2
|70
|1
|3. Saint Mary Catholic
|19-2
|69
|3
|4. Darlington
|19-2
|53
|4
|5. Saint Mary's Springs
|18-2
|45
|5
|6. Fall Creek
|18-2
|35
|7
|7. Mineral Point
|17-3
|28
|6
|8. Unity
|19-0
|25
|8
|9. Crivitz
|20-1
|15
|10
|10. Auburndale
|17-3
|13
|9
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 6, Aquinas 3, Bangor 2.
Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. McDonell Central (7)
|20-1
|79
|1
|2. Heritage Christian (1)
|21-1
|73
|2
|3. Newman Catholic
|18-2
|61
|T3
|4. Central Wisconsin Christian
|18-2
|53
|T3
|5. Solon Springs
|21-1
|49
|6
|6. Fall River
|18-3
|39
|5
|7. Florence
|19-1
|32
|10
|8. Pacelli
|18-3
|26
|7
|9. Owen-Withee
|16-4
|8
|8
|10. Ithaca
|17-4
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hurley 6, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 5, Hillsboro 2.
Girls Basketball
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 14, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
|Division 1
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Kettle Moraine (6)
|20-1
|69
|1
|2. Neenah (1)
|22-1
|64
|2
|3. Brookfield East
|21-2
|52
|4
|4. Verona Area
|20-2
|48
|5
|5. Hortonville
|19-3
|42
|3
|6. Superior
|20-1
|37
|6
|7. Franklin
|21-2
|27
|8
|8. Homestead
|19-3
|14
|10
|9. Germantown
|17-5
|12
|7
|10. Arrowhead
|18-4
|9
|9
Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie West 7, Janesville Craig 4.
|Division 2
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Notre Dame (7)
|21-1
|70
|1
|2. Pewaukee
|21-1
|62
|2
|3. Union Grove
|20-1
|57
|3
|4. McFarland
|21-2
|44
|5
|5. Beaver Dam
|20-3
|40
|4
|5. Waukesha West
|19-2
|40
|6
|7. Pius XI
|19-3
|25
|7
|(tie) Monona Grove
|19-3
|25
|T8
|9. Reedsburg Area
|19-4
|10
|10
|10. Fox Valley Lutheran
|20-3
|9
|T8
Others receiving votes: Cedarburg 3.
|Division 3
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Freedom (7)
|22-1
|70
|1
|2. Lake Mills
|20-2
|60
|T2
|3. Dominican
|20-2
|53
|T2
|4. Edgerton
|20-2
|47
|5
|5. Oostburg
|21-2
|43
|4
|6. West Salem
|20-2
|37
|T7
|7. Prairie du Chien
|18-4
|28
|T7
|8. Milwaukee Academy of Science
|18-3
|16
|6
|9. Brillion
|18-4
|13
|T9
|10. Elk Mound
|22-1
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Waupun 6, Saint Croix Falls 2.
|Division 4
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Aquinas (7)
|21-1
|70
|1
|2. Westfield Area
|22-1
|57
|2
|3. Neillsville
|22-0
|48
|T3
|4. New Glarus
|23-0
|47
|6
|5. The Prairie School
|19-3
|43
|T3
|6. Cuba City
|20-2
|38
|5
|7. Laconia
|19-3
|34
|7
|8. Saint Mary Catholic
|22-1
|23
|8
|9. Crandon
|20-1
|10
|9
|10. Winnebago Lutheran Academy
|18-3
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Randolph 4, Westby 2, Bangor 2, Deerfield 1.
|Division 5
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Week
|1. Blair-Taylor (7)
|22-0
|70
|1
|2. Prairie Farm
|23-0
|63
|2
|3. Albany
|24-0
|56
|3
|4. Sevastopol
|21-1
|49
|4
|5. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption
|19-3
|34
|6
|5. Athens
|20-3
|34
|5
|7. Lourdes Academy
|19-3
|30
|7
|8. South Shore
|21-2
|20
|8
|9. Royall
|18-4
|17
|9
|10. McDonell Central
|19-4
|7
|10
Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 4, Alma Center Lincoln 1.