The McDonell boys basketball team remained atop the Associated Press Division 5 poll as the latest poll was released on Tuesday.

The Macks (20-1) earned seven of eight top votes to stay atop the rankings with Heritage Christian (21-1) second gaining the other top vote in second. Wausau Newman (18-2), Central Wisconsin Christian (18-2) and Solon Springs (21-1) made up the rest of the top five. Following Tuesday’s home game against Fall Creek, McDonell closes the regular season at Thorp on Friday before competing in the Cloverbelt Crossover on Sat., Feb. 25 against a yet-to-be-determined foe at Osseo-Fairhchild.

De Pere (Division 1, 21-1), Pewaukee (Division 2, 17-3) and Brillion (Division 3, 20-0) kept the top spots in their respective divisions while Onalaska Luther (20-1) leadfrogged Howards Grove (19-2) for the number one spot in Division 4. Eau Claire Memorial (17-4) moved up three spots to fifth and Hudson (15-5) stayed ninth in the Division 1 poll.

The McDonell girls stayed at the 10 spot in the Division 5 girls state poll. The Macks (19-4) will close the regular season on Saturday in the Cloverbelt Crossover championship game at Neillsville (22-0). Blair-Taylor (22-0) earned all seven first-place votes in Division 5 for the top spot and was followed by Prairie Farm (23-0), Albany (24-0), Sevastapol (21-1) and Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (19-3) in the Division 5 poll.

Kettle Moraine (Division 1, 20-1), Green Bay Notre Dame (Division 2, 21-1), Freedom (Division 3, 22-1) and La Crosse Aquinas (Division 4, 21-1) maintained their spots atop their respective polls while Elk Mound (22-1) moved into the Division 3 rankings in the No. 10 spot.

Boys Basketball

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 14, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1 School Record Points Last Week 1. De Pere (8) 21-1 80 1 2. Middleton 18-1 70 2 3. Arrowhead 18-2 65 3 4. Sheboygan North 17-3 49 6 5. Eau Claire Memorial 17-4 32 8 6. Fond du Lac 16-5 29 4 7. Sussex Hamilton 16-5 22 10 (tie) Milwaukee Hamilton 15-5 22 5 9. Hudson 15-5 17 9 10. Marquette University 14-5 13 NR (tie) Homestead 17-5 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 10, Brookfield Central 9, Waunakee 9.

Division 2 School Record Points Last Week 1. Pewaukee (7) 17-3 78 1 2. Nicolet (1) 19-3 67 2 3. Wisconsin Lutheran 16-4 56 4 4. Onalaska 15-4 53 3 5. Greenfield 17-2 47 5 6. Whitnall 18-2 40 6 7. Westosha Central 19-2 36 7 8. McFarland 17-3 23 8 9. La Crosse Central 16-5 19 T9 10. Wauwatosa West 16-5 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Burlington 6, Medford Area 4, Fox Valley Lutheran 1, Stoughton 1.

Division 3 School Record Points Last Week 1. Brillion (5) 20-0 77 1 2. West Salem (2) 19-1 71 2 3. Racine St. Catherine's (1) 20-1 66 3 4. Osceola 21-0 54 4 5. Appleton Xavier 20-2 46 5 6. Saint Thomas More 17-3 35 6 7. Little Chute 20-1 32 8 8. Carmen Northwest 17-3 30 7 9. Northwestern 18-1 8 NR (tie) Lakeside Lutheran 17-3 8 9

Others receiving votes: Kiel 5, Turner 4, Lake Country Lutheran 2, Prescott 2.

Division 4 School Record Points Last Week 1. Luther (6) 20-1 76 2 2. Howards Grove (2) 19-2 70 1 3. Saint Mary Catholic 19-2 69 3 4. Darlington 19-2 53 4 5. Saint Mary's Springs 18-2 45 5 6. Fall Creek 18-2 35 7 7. Mineral Point 17-3 28 6 8. Unity 19-0 25 8 9. Crivitz 20-1 15 10 10. Auburndale 17-3 13 9

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 6, Aquinas 3, Bangor 2.

Division 5 School Record Points Last Week 1. McDonell Central (7) 20-1 79 1 2. Heritage Christian (1) 21-1 73 2 3. Newman Catholic 18-2 61 T3 4. Central Wisconsin Christian 18-2 53 T3 5. Solon Springs 21-1 49 6 6. Fall River 18-3 39 5 7. Florence 19-1 32 10 8. Pacelli 18-3 26 7 9. Owen-Withee 16-4 8 8 10. Ithaca 17-4 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Hurley 6, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 5, Hillsboro 2.

Girls Basketball

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 14, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1 School Record Points Last Week 1. Kettle Moraine (6) 20-1 69 1 2. Neenah (1) 22-1 64 2 3. Brookfield East 21-2 52 4 4. Verona Area 20-2 48 5 5. Hortonville 19-3 42 3 6. Superior 20-1 37 6 7. Franklin 21-2 27 8 8. Homestead 19-3 14 10 9. Germantown 17-5 12 7 10. Arrowhead 18-4 9 9

Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie West 7, Janesville Craig 4.

Division 2 School Record Points Last Week 1. Notre Dame (7) 21-1 70 1 2. Pewaukee 21-1 62 2 3. Union Grove 20-1 57 3 4. McFarland 21-2 44 5 5. Beaver Dam 20-3 40 4 5. Waukesha West 19-2 40 6 7. Pius XI 19-3 25 7 (tie) Monona Grove 19-3 25 T8 9. Reedsburg Area 19-4 10 10 10. Fox Valley Lutheran 20-3 9 T8

Others receiving votes: Cedarburg 3.

Division 3 School Record Points Last Week 1. Freedom (7) 22-1 70 1 2. Lake Mills 20-2 60 T2 3. Dominican 20-2 53 T2 4. Edgerton 20-2 47 5 5. Oostburg 21-2 43 4 6. West Salem 20-2 37 T7 7. Prairie du Chien 18-4 28 T7 8. Milwaukee Academy of Science 18-3 16 6 9. Brillion 18-4 13 T9 10. Elk Mound 22-1 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Waupun 6, Saint Croix Falls 2.

Division 4 School Record Points Last Week 1. Aquinas (7) 21-1 70 1 2. Westfield Area 22-1 57 2 3. Neillsville 22-0 48 T3 4. New Glarus 23-0 47 6 5. The Prairie School 19-3 43 T3 6. Cuba City 20-2 38 5 7. Laconia 19-3 34 7 8. Saint Mary Catholic 22-1 23 8 9. Crandon 20-1 10 9 10. Winnebago Lutheran Academy 18-3 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Randolph 4, Westby 2, Bangor 2, Deerfield 1.

Division 5 School Record Points Last Week 1. Blair-Taylor (7) 22-0 70 1 2. Prairie Farm 23-0 63 2 3. Albany 24-0 56 3 4. Sevastopol 21-1 49 4 5. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 19-3 34 6 5. Athens 20-3 34 5 7. Lourdes Academy 19-3 30 7 8. South Shore 21-2 20 8 9. Royall 18-4 17 9 10. McDonell Central 19-4 7 10

Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 4, Alma Center Lincoln 1.

