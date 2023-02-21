The McDonell boys basketball team remained in its perch atop the Associated Press Division 5 state poll.

The Macks (22-1) earned all eight first place votes in Division 5 and are in front of Heritage Christian (21-2), Central Wisconsin Christian (21-2), Solon Springs (22-1) and Fall River (20-3) atop the rankings. De Pere (23-0, Division 1), Pewaukee (19-3, Division 2) and Onalaska Luther (21-2, Division 1) all maintained their spots atop their respective divisions while West Salem (22-1) leapfrogged Brillion (22-1) for first in Division 3.

Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson received votes in Division 1 and Fall Creek (20-3) fell two spots to eighth in Division 4.

McDonell wrapped up the program’s first outright Western Cloverbelt Conference title since 2017 with two wins last week, defeating Fall Creek 68-66 on Feb. 14 and Thorp 65-54 last Friday. The Macks face Eastern Cloverbelt champion Colby in the Cloverbelt Crossover championship on Saturday in Osseo. The team is also a No. 1 seed for the upcoming Division 5 playoffs and opens play next Tuesday at home versus No. 16 Gilman.

McDonell dropped out of the top 10 in the Division 5 girls state rankings. The Macks (19-5) beat Phillips 61-45 on Feb. 13 before falling at Neillsville 46-34 in Saturday’s Cloverbelt Crossover championship. McDonell opened the playoffs as a No. 2 seed Tuesday against Glenwood City.

Kettle Moraine (22-1, Division 1), Green Bay Notre Dame (23-1, Division 2), Freedom (23-1, Division 3) and La Crosse Aquinas (23-1, Division 4) stayed atop their respective divisions while Prairie Farm (24-0) took over first in Division 5 with Albany (24-0) second after previously top-ranked Blair-Taylor (23-1) suffered its first loss and fell to third.

Rankings Boys Basketball Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 21, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters: Division 1 School Record Points Last Week 1. De Pere (8) 23-0 80 1 2. Middleton 20-1 71 2 3. Arrowhead 20-2 65 3 4. Sussex Hamilton 17-5 40 T7 5. Homestead 18-5 36 T10 6. Waunakee 19-4 27 NR 7. Sheboygan North 18-5 26 4 8. Milwaukee Hamilton 16-5 24 T7 9. Marquette University 17-5 23 T10 10. Fond du Lac 17-6 14 6 Others receiving votes: Eau Claire Memorial 12, Madison La Follette 11, Hudson 10, Oshkosh North 1. Division 2 School Record Points Last Week 1. Pewaukee (8) 19-3 80 1 2. Wisconsin Lutheran 19-4 59 3 3. Westosha Central 20-2 57 7 4. Whitnall 20-2 52 6 5. Nicolet 19-4 46 2 6. La Crosse Central 18-5 32 9 7. Onalaska 17-5 30 4 8. McFarland 20-3 26 8 9. Greenfield 19-4 24 5 10. Wauwatosa West 17-6 15 10 Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 8, Medford Area 7, Burlington 2, Stoughton 2. Division 3 School Record Points Last Week 1. West Salem (4) 22-1 73 2 2. Brillion (3) 22-1 72 1 3. Racine St. Catherine's (1) 22-1 61 3 4. Osceola 22-1 52 4 5. Appleton Xavier 21-2 51 5 6. Carmen Northwest 18-3 33 8 7. Little Chute 21-2 26 7 8. Saint Thomas More 18-3 24 6 9. Northwestern 20-2 14 T9 10. Turner 20-3 9 NR Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 8, Racine Lutheran 7, Prescott 4, Lake Mills 3, North Fond du Lac 2, Kiel 1. Division 4 School Record Points Last Week 1. Luther (6) 21-2 75 1 2. Saint Mary Catholic (1) 21-2 70 3 3. Howards Grove (1) 21-2 68 2 4. Darlington 21-2 51 4 5. Saint Mary's Springs 21-2 47 5 6. Unity 21-0 43 8 7. Crivitz 21-1 26 9 8. Fall Creek 20-3 21 6 9. Auburndale 19-3 15 10 10. Deerfield 19-3 7 NR (tie) Marathon 20-3 7 NR Others receiving votes: Bangor 5, Mineral Point 5. Division 5 School Record Points Last Week 1. McDonell Central (8) 22-1 80 1 2. Heritage Christian 21-2 64 2 3. Central Wisconsin Christian 21-2 63 4 4. Solon Springs 22-1 59 5 5. Fall River 20-3 43 6 (tie) Florence 21-1 43 7 7. Newman Catholic 19-4 30 3 8. Pacelli 20-3 27 8 9. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 18-5 10 NR 10. Owen-Withee 18-4 7 9 Others receiving votes: Hurley 5, Hillsboro 3, Ithaca 2, Wayland Academy 2, Potosi 1, Reedsville 1. Girls Basketball Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 21, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters: Division 1 School Record Points Last Week 1. Kettle Moraine (7) 22-1 79 1 2. Neenah (1) 23-1 73 2 3. Brookfield East 22-2 60 3 4. Verona Area 22-2 54 4 5. Hortonville 21-3 47 5 6. Franklin 22-2 30 7 7. Superior 20-2 29 6 8. Homestead 21-3 26 8 9. Arrowhead 20-4 18 10 10. Germantown 19-5 14 9 Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 5, Sun Prairie West 5. Division 2 School Record Points Last Week 1. Notre Dame (7) 23-1 79 1 2. Pewaukee (1) 23-1 73 2 3. Union Grove 22-2 59 3 4. McFarland 22-2 51 4 5. Beaver Dam 21-3 50 5 6. Waukesha West 20-3 45 6 7. Pius XI 21-3 31 T7 8. Monona Grove 19-4 20 T7 9. Fox Valley Lutheran 21-3 16 10 10. Cedarburg 19-5 7 NR (tie) Reedsburg Area 19-5 7 T9 Others receiving votes: Oregon 1, West De Pere 1. Division 3 School Record Points Last Week 1. Freedom (8) 23-1 80 1 2. Lake Mills 22-2 69 2 3. Dominican 21-2 62 3 4. Edgerton 21-2 57 4 5. Oostburg 21-2 46 5 6. West Salem 22-2 33 6 7. Prairie du Chien 19-4 27 7 8. Milwaukee Academy of Science 18-3 26 8 9. Elk Mound 23-1 16 10 (tie) Brillion 20-4 16 9 Others receiving votes: Waupun 5, Saint Croix Falls 3. Division 4 School Record Points Last Week 1. Aquinas (8) 23-1 80 1 2. Westfield Area 23-1 67 2 3. Neillsville 24-0 59 3 4. New Glarus 24-0 55 4 5. The Prairie School 21-3 47 5 6. Cuba City 22-2 40 6 7. Laconia 21-3 38 7 8. Saint Mary Catholic 23-1 23 8 9. Winnebago Lutheran Academy 21-3 11 10 10. Crandon 22-1 10 9 Others receiving votes: Bangor 3, Randolph 3, Westby 2, Deerfield 2. Division 5 School Record Points Last Week 1. Prairie Farm (5) 24-0 76 2 2. Albany (2) 24-0 73 3 3. Blair-Taylor (1) 23-1 66 1 4. Sevastopol 23-1 56 4 5. Athens 21-3 39 T5 6. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 21-3 36 T5 7. Lourdes Academy 20-3 32 7 8. Alma Center Lincoln 22-1 23 NR 9. South Shore 22-2 18 8 10. Royall 20-4 15 9 Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 5, Hillsboro 1.

IN PHOTOS: McDonell boys basketball rallies past Fall Creek 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23 Fall Creek at McDonell boys basketball 2-14-23