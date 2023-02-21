The McDonell boys basketball team remained in its perch atop the Associated Press Division 5 state poll.
The Macks (22-1) earned all eight first place votes in Division 5 and are in front of Heritage Christian (21-2), Central Wisconsin Christian (21-2), Solon Springs (22-1) and Fall River (20-3) atop the rankings. De Pere (23-0, Division 1), Pewaukee (19-3, Division 2) and Onalaska Luther (21-2, Division 1) all maintained their spots atop their respective divisions while West Salem (22-1) leapfrogged Brillion (22-1) for first in Division 3.
Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson received votes in Division 1 and Fall Creek (20-3) fell two spots to eighth in Division 4.
McDonell wrapped up the program’s first outright Western Cloverbelt Conference title since 2017 with two wins last week, defeating Fall Creek 68-66 on Feb. 14 and Thorp 65-54 last Friday. The Macks face Eastern Cloverbelt champion Colby in the Cloverbelt Crossover championship on Saturday in Osseo. The team is also a No. 1 seed for the upcoming Division 5 playoffs and opens play next Tuesday at home versus No. 16 Gilman.
McDonell dropped out of the top 10 in the Division 5 girls state rankings. The Macks (19-5) beat Phillips 61-45 on Feb. 13 before falling at Neillsville 46-34 in Saturday’s Cloverbelt Crossover championship. McDonell opened the playoffs as a No. 2 seed Tuesday against Glenwood City.
Kettle Moraine (22-1, Division 1), Green Bay Notre Dame (23-1, Division 2), Freedom (23-1, Division 3) and La Crosse Aquinas (23-1, Division 4) stayed atop their respective divisions while Prairie Farm (24-0) took over first in Division 5 with Albany (24-0) second after previously top-ranked Blair-Taylor (23-1) suffered its first loss and fell to third.
