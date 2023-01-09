Prep Basketball Notebook: Cohesiveness carries Chi-Hi boys back into Big Rivers title contention

Last season the Chi-Hi boys basketball team won just four games.

The Cardinals have already surpassed that total and even after a tough loss Friday to New Richmond, Chi-Hi enters this week firmly in the fight for a Big Rivers Conference championship.

Chi-Hi (6-3, 4-1) is hot on the heels of Hudson (8-1, 4-0) and Eau Claire Memorial (8-3) in the league standings with showdowns against the Raiders and Old Abes looming.

How have the Cardinals been able to make such a jump from a season ago? According to their coach Jason Proue, it's the team's cohesiveness as the Cards return the vast majority of last year's roster led by a large senior class.

“We’ve got this big senior class, they’ve been playing together since third or fourth grade," Proue said after Friday's 70-63 defeat. "They’re been really good friends since then too and you throw in those juniors with them and they just get along really well together. They mesh well together, they know where each other are on the court, they know where each other’s strengths and weaknesses are and they love playing for each other.”

Senior guard Mason Monarski is averaging just shy of 20 points per game to lead the way in a lineup that has no qualms about going deep into its bench. A four-year varsity player for the Cardinals, Monarski is sixth in program history in scoring (926 points), trailing five 1,000-point scorers. Monarski is already second all-time in 3-pointers made (179) as he trails only Tyson Kalien (274).

Fellow senior Jackson Tomczak is averaging 15.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, although the 6-foot-6 Tomczak missed Friday's defeat due to injury. Senior Christian Crumbaker scored a season-high 18 points in Friday's loss but picked up more of the scoring load in the second half after the Tigers placed a heavy emphasis on slowing down Monarski.

Kansas Smith is another four-year player for the Cardinals and averages 7.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game while also playing tough defense that doesn't show up in the box score. Fellow seniors Zeke Johnson, Jackson Gugel, Trent Lindner and Logan Paulsrud have also had their moments for the Cardinals this season in helping the team emerge as a contender early.

Following Tuesday's nonconference road game at D.C. Everest, the Cardinals host the Old Abes on Friday and play Hudson twice in the same week near the end of the month.

“We’re a very together team," Proue said. "We’re a team that enjoys each other, a team that trusts each other, loves being around each other and they work hard for each other and they try to bring enthusiasm every single day. Try to bring that focus.

"We have big goals in our minds and every day we come in and try to achieve those goals and it pushes us to get better.”

Mittermeyer milestone

McDonell senior Eddie Mittermeyer hit a significant milestone on Friday as he reached the 1,000-point plateau for his career.

Mittermeyer scored 20 points as the Macks stayed unbeaten with a 78-52 victory over Stanley-Boyd. This season has already been an eventful one for Mittermeyer, who is second on the top-ranked Macks in scoring at 21.3 points per game. A big boost to that average came on Dec. 29 against Chequamegon when the senior scored a school record 52 points in a 93-51 win over the Screaming Eagles.

Mittermeyer broke the previous school record of 48 points set by Adam Jacobson (now the head coach at Marathon) near the end of the 2001-02 season and his 13 3-pointers in the win not only broke the previous school record of 11 by Ben Retzlaff, it also matched the record for most three pointers in a game in area history. Bloomer's Gabe Madsen made 13 3-pointers during his freshman season with the Blackhawks on Dec. 22, 2016 and Mittermeyer matched it.

The senior leads Chippewa County in 3-pointers made (54) this season.

Chaffee finds stroke

Chi-Hi sophomore Sarah Chaffee has found her shot from long range in recent games for the girls basketball team.

Chaffee scored a career-high 18 points in Thursday's 59-43 loss to Holmen before coming back to score 15 points in Friday's 64-49 loss to New Richmond. Chaffee made six 3-pointers in the second half against the Vikings before making four threes in Friday's defeat.

“We’re seeing flashes of really good things from our young kids," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said after Friday's game. "Here and there in most parts. They obviously shot well (Thursday night) and shot well tonight but she (Chaffee) showed she can drive today. Addy (Seaholm) hit a shot, Riley Terhark started taking it to the rim (and) we’ve been trying to get her to do that all year. Our young kids are getting there.”

Chaffee enters Monday's nonconference game at Wisconsin Rapids tied for fourth in Chippewa County in made 3-pointers (21) and is third on the team in scoring at seven points per game.

Games to watch

• Cadott girls at McDonell, Tuesday

The Macks (9-3, 6-0) and Hornets (12-0, 6-0) are tied atop the Western Cloverbelt standings with Tuesday's game marking the end of the first half of league play. Both teams have thrived this season with tough defense and up-tempo scoring.

• Prairie Farm at New Auburn girls, Tuesday

The Panthers (11-0, 6-0) are state-ranked, loaded with talent and the favorite for the East Lakeland title after winning it a season ago. The Trojans (8-1, 4-0) are off to a historic start for the program and have the chance to open some eyes with a strong performance.

• McDonell boys at Fall Creek, Thursday

Bloomer's overtime win over Fall Creek on Friday dealt the Crickets their first Western Cloverbelt loss, but Thursday's showdown still expects to be a pivotal one in the league title race. The Macks (12-0, 4-0) have won their last eight games by double digits, but Thursday's matchup figures to be as tough as any they've seen so far this season against the two-time defending league champs.

• Eau Claire Memorial at Chi-Hi boys, Friday

No team in the Big Rivers has more wins in conference play than the Old Abes (8-3, 5-1). Last Friday's loss to New Richmond was a setback for the Cards (6-3, 4-1), but the team is still is still right in the heart of the conference title fight along with Hudson (8-1, 4-0) early in the going.

