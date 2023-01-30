Prep Basketball Notebook: Lake Holcombe boys gaining experience, wins

At the beginning of the boys basketball season, Lake Holcombe coach Joy Webster knew the biggest thing her roster needed to be successful.

Unfortunately it was something she couldn't simply give them.

The Chieftains started the season low on experience but have shown growth in recent weeks as the team has won three of its last six games overall after losing seven of their first nine. Even with a 59-38 home loss to Flambeau on Friday, Webster has seen steps forward from her team this season. Lake Holcombe was within two with eight and a half minutes left in the game before the Falcons closed strong to secure the East Lakeland win.

“We’re young and we’re going to keep getting better," Webster said after the game. "We’re going to have our ups and we’re going to have our downs.”

With just two seniors on the team (Harley Schroeder and Abram Wininger), Webster knew her team would have growing pains to start. But improvement in recent weeks has been easy to see as the Chieftains are gaining chemistry together and learning how to play as a team.

Lake Holcombe scored a season-high 83 points in last Tuesday's 83-63 win at Winter, a game the Chieftains trailed at halftime 45-38 before exploding in the second half.

“You can’t teach experience, you can’t coach experience," Webster said Friday. "So I’m just hoping for more consistency. Tuesday night we played an awesome game against Winter and I’m like we’ve turned the corner, we’re ready to go and tonight we’re back again.”

Schroeder was by far the most experienced returner on the roster and is averaging a steady 13.5 points per game. Sophomore Brian Strzok has emerged as a dangerous scorer in his first varsity season, scoring a team-high 14.6 points per game with five games of at least 20 points in the last seven. Fellow sophomore Ryley Craker is averaging 13.6 points per game including a 34-point effort in Lake Holcombe's first matchup against Flambeau on Dec. 13. Junior Taye Yeager is also in double figures at just shy of 10.5 points per game.

With only 12 players in the program, the Chieftains (5-10, 4-6) have been walking a fine line with a varsity team while also trying to field a junior varsity team to give younger players more opportunity to play. But that also makes a busy schedule for many and Webster felt that playing the third game of the week wore her team down near the end of Friday's loss to the Falcons.

Lake Holcombe plays at Birchwood on Tuesday and is two wins away from matching last year's total. It's the first of three straight games away from home for the Chieftains as the second half of the East Lakeland schedule is firmly underway. There the team will look to keep building momentum as it looks to bigger and better things in 2023-24.

“They’re already talking about being so much better next year," Webster said. "We’ve got to finish this year but they’re already looking.”

Ride the wave

A basketball season can be full of ups and downs.

The Lake Holcombe girls team understands this and is hoping Friday was the start of a surge.

The Chieftains (8-6, 6-4) snapped a 3-game losing streak with a 65-45 win over Flambeau. Karly Kirkman scored 25 points and Emma Lechleitner added 20 as an aggressive approached suited the Chieftains in a 26-for-37 effort from the free throw line.

“We’ve been drilled since we were little to drive, drive, drive so we’re going to get our fouls," senior Belle Jones said.

Tasked with the unenviable challenge of replacing graduated senior Brooke Lechleitner — who is now playing Division I college basketball at Central Connecticut State — the Chieftains have stayed competitive by everyone taking on a little more responsibility. Lechleitner (17.9 points per game) and Kirkman (15.1 PPG) are among Chippewa County scoring leaders while Justine Kane (7.8 PPG) and Abby Jones (6.9 PPG) have upped their averages as well.

This season has been one of ups and downs as the Chieftains lost two of their first three before winning six of the next seven. A 3-game losing streak followed prior to Friday's win over the Falcons. Lake Holcombe play at Birchwood (Tuesday) and Bruce (Friday) before hosting Clayton next Tuesday.

Games of the Week

New Auburn girls at Clayton, Tuesday

The Trojans (15-2, 10-1) and Bears (10-6, 7-3) trail state-ranked Prairie Farm (17-0, 11-0) in the East Lakeland standings, but Tuesday's game could be a vital one in building a postseason seeding resume. Right now Prairie Farm and McDonell (14-3) could be expected to be the top seeds as things currently stands with the Trojans and Bears battling the likes to Turtle Lake (12-4) and Clear Lake (13-4) for high seeds as well. Ending with a top-4 seed would guarantee at least two home regional playoff games with early-round wins. New Auburn already owns a 45-40 win over Clear Lake on Jan. 5.

Bloomer at McDonell boys, Tuesday

Fall Creek and McDonell are tied atop the Western Cloverbelt standings with twin 8-1 records as Bloomer sits one game back. The Macks and Blackhawks went into overtime in their first meeting, a 61-57 McDonell win on Jan. 14. A Bloomer win would give the Blackhawks a victory over both the Macks and Crickets while a McDonell victory would knock the 'Hawks two games back of the top of the standings.

Neillsville at McDonell girls, Saturday

This nonconference game is a good litmus test for both the Macks and Warriors as Western and Eastern Cloverbelt Conference leaders collide. McDonell (10-0, 14-3) entered Monday's home game against Thorp with a two-game lead on Cadott atop the Western standings with four games to go. Neillsville (18-0, 12-0) has a commanding four-game lead on Gilman atop the Eastern Cloverbelt mountain and was ranked sixth in the latest Associated Press Division 4 state girls poll.

