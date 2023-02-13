Bloomer junior Domanyck Schwarzenberger and McDonell senior Eddie Mittermeyer have put together historic scoring efforts in games so far this season.

Mittermeyer scored 52 points in a 93-51 victory over Chequamegon on Dec. 29 before Schwarzenberger scored 51 points in last Thursday’s 68-65 loss at Fall Creek. Both efforts established school records and and are ranked highly in the history books for Chippewa County and area totals.

The Chippewa County boys basketball record for most points in a game according to records kept by Tim Peterson is shared by Stanley’s Pete Huus (1959) and Stanley-Boyd’s Ron Fandry (1966), each scoring 54 points. Just outside county lines Gilman’s Alan Day had a 53-point effort in 1972.

Mittermeyer’s 52 points has him tied with Chi-Hi’s Tyson Kalien (2011) with Schwarzenberger close behind in a tie with many at 51 points. Mittermeyer’s 52-point effort in December set a new McDonell school record previously held by Adam Jacobson of 48 points from a 77-64 Cloverbelt Crossover win at Colby on Feb. 21, 2002.

Schwarzenberger beat out a relatively new Blackhawk record of 50 points by Gabe Madsen, a mark set by the current University of Utah men’s basketball junior in a 106-35 win against Spooner on Dec. 22, 2016.

According to Peterson’s area records, the most points scored in a single game is 64 from Blair’s Paul Halvorsen in 1956. Holcombe’s Mike Sauerwein (1964) and Chi-Hi’s Jacob Walczak (2021) each scored 47 points in a game while Cornell’s Dylan Smith had 45 points in a game in 2009.

Schwarzenberger and Mittermeyer enter Monday’s action as the top-two scorers per game in the county. Schwarzenberger is averaging a county-high 25.1 points while Mittermeyer is scoring 21.3 points per game. McDonell hosts Fall Creek and Bloomer plays at Thorp on Tuesday.

Strong sportsmanshipThe Prairie Farm and New Auburn girls basketball teams have spent the regular season as the top teams in the East Lakeland Conference.

But Friday’s battle of league leaders in Prairie Farm was about much more than just a conference championship. Ahead of Friday’s game, several Prairie Farm players approached school principal Casey Fossum with an idea to help one New Auburn family.

Senior player Evelyn Cody’s brother Oliver was in a serious skiing accident leading to hospitalization. The Prairie Farm players suggested to Fossum the idea of giving the gate from Friday’s game to the family and also encouraged students to wear Olive Green in honor of Oliver.

Prairie Farm defeated New Auburn 66-34 to clinch the outright league championship. The state-ranked Panthers (22-0) are a No. 1 seed for the upcoming Division 5 playoffs and the Trojans (18-3) are a No. 4 seed in the same half sectional.

Title racesGirls basketball is in the final week of the regular season and boys basketball is entering the penultimate week with many league titles yet to be decided.

The McDonell and Fall Creek boys are tied atop the Western Cloverbelt with 11-1 records and meet in a key showdown Tuesday at McDonell. The Crickets beat the Macks 80-76 on Jan. 12 in Fall Creek and Tuesday’s winner will clinch at least a share of the crown.

Hudson (11-1) owns a one-game lead over Eau Claire Memorial (10-2) atop the boys Big Rivers Conference standings with two league games to go. The Raiders have two wins over the Old Abes and can win the title outright with wins over Rice Lake and Eau Claire North to end the league season while one loss and two wins by the Old Abes would create a tie.

The Prairie Farm boys have a one-game lead atop the East Lakeland as the Panthers (14-1) own an edge over Bruce (13-2) with one league game to go. The two teams split their meetings with a 56-40 Clayton win over Bruce on Dec. 6 being the difference right now. The Panthers already have a share and can win the outright East Lakeland title with a win at Lake Holcombe on Thursday while a Prairie Farm loss combined with a Bruce win over Birchwood on Tuesday would create a tie.

All three girls basketball conference titles have been wrapped up entering the final week as Hudson (Big Rivers), McDonell (Western Cloverbelt) and Prairie Farm (East Lakeland) have those crowns secured. Ironically all three teams could wrap up unbeaten efforts in league play this week. McDonell has that honor already sealed with a 14-0 record. Hudson can finish unbeaten in the Big Rivers with a win at Eau Claire North on Friday and Prairie Farm can lock up a perfect East Lakeland mark with a win at Lake Holcombe on Thursday.

