Mason Monarski has spent his senior season climbing the ranks in the Chi-Hi boys basketball program's career scoring list.

Monarski moved into second place on the school's career scoring list in Friday's 68-66 victory over Holmen at Chi-Hi. The 6-foot Monarski finished with 19 points in the win as he moved past Joe Reuter (1,220) in career points with 1,221. It also placed Monarski into a tie with his dad Eric, who scored 1,221 points during a standout career across the street at McDonell in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Mason broke the tie with his dad in convincing fashion on Saturday as he tied a career-high with 39 points in a 84-69 loss at Eau Claire Memorial. Monarski shot 7-for-14 from 3-point range and added 10 rebounds against the Old Abes. Earlier this season Monarski hit the 1,000-point mark for his career on Jan. 24 against Marshfield. He's leapfrogged several standout scorers in program history including Dick Muenich, Ed Willkie, Aaron Knez and Reuter in more recent weeks.

And while the four-year varsity player Monarski has second place all to himself in the career scoring annuals, first place is probably out of reach as Tyson Kalien owns the mark with 1,621 points scored in his stellar Cardinal career from 2008-2012.

Chi-Hi (14-10) opens the Division 1 playoffs on Friday as a No. 9 seed at No. 8 Superior (12-11). The Cardinals earned a 59-46 win over the Spartans on Feb. 7 at Chi-Hi. Top-seeded Eau Claire Memorial will host the winner of Tuesday's Wisconsin Rapids and Oshkosh West meeting on Friday with that winner taking on either the Cards or Spartans for a regional title on Saturday night.

Marks fall

Monarski wasn't the only Chippewa County player to hit significant milestones recently.

Chi-Hi sophomore Sarah Chaffee's 60 made 3-pointers set a new program record for the most in a season. Chaffee takes over the record previously held by three players with 48 each — Samantha Buonauro (2007-08), Lori Kaeding (08-09) and Kayla Hanley (11-12).

Chaffee is second in Chippewa County 3-point shooting to McDonell junior Emily Cooper, who became the program's single season three leader in Saturday's 61-44 Division 5 regional title victory over Turtle Lake. Cooper shot 5-for-11 from long range including four made threes in the second half as she now has 66 3-pointers and moves past the previous mark held by Maggie Craker.

Speaking of 3-pointers, McDonell senior Eddie Mittermeyer became the area's all-time leader for most made in a single season according to records maintained by Tim Peterson. Mittermeyer has 104 triples for the season after making four as a part of an 18-point performance in Saturday's 74-67 Cloverbelt Crossover championship win against Colby. The senior passes Ben Retzlaff (101) for the most in program and area history. Retzlaff's mark came during McDonell's Division 5 state championship season in 2015-16.

In action

Girls basketball teams reach sectionals this week with plenty of teams in Chippewa County conferences still in action.

McDonell is one of two Western Cloverbelt teams that will play on Thursday as the Macks (22-5) meet top-ranked Prairie Farm (26-0) at Chi-Hi in a Division 5 semifinal. Fall Creek (19-7) takes aim at unbeaten Neillsville (26-0) in a Division 4 semifinal in Altoona.

Two Big Rivers teams remain as Eau Claire Memorial (19-6) faces top-seeded Neenah (25-1) at D.C. Everest after the Old Abes knocked off Big Rivers champion Hudson in the regional finals. In Division 2 Menomonie (18-8) faces Tomah (13-14) at Eau Claire Memorial.

Prairie Farm is the East Lakeland's lone team remaining as the match up with the Macks.

