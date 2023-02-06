NEW AUBURN — The New Auburn girls basketball team has quietly won 17 of its first 19 games this season.

And that’s just the way the Trojans like it.

New Auburn has gone about its business under the radar and enters the final few weeks of the regular season having already put together one of the most prolific season in program history. The Trojans (17-2, 12-1) have already matched the 1996-97 squad for the most wins in a single season since the mid-1980s.

How has the team done it? A combination of tenacious defense and growing depth offensively. New Auburn enters Tuesday’s nonconference game against Independence allowing 37.1 points per game, the stingiest effort in Chippewa County.

“They take pride in their defense and they work extremely hard, which shows,” New Auburn coach Eric North said after Friday’s 51-33 win over Cornell.

But the Trojans were also strong defending a season ago (41.7 PPG) and where the big jump has come is offensively averaging more than 14 points per game more (45.9 PPG) than in 2021-22. Junior Morgan Berg leads the Trojans in scoring at better than 12.7 points per game. But the developing depth around the 6-foot junior has made a difference. A season ago no other New Auburn player besides Berg averaged more than 6.2 points per game. This year three others (Katie Reimer, Evelyn Cody, Kyra North) are scoring better than seven points per contest with Reimer leading the team with 20 points in Friday’s win over the Chiefs.

New Auburn has also excelled in close games as a perfect 7-0 in games decided by 10 points or fewer. The two losses for the Trojans have come to premium competition with a 67-19 loss against Cadott to start the season on Nov. 19 and a 79-25 defeat to unbeaten East Lakeland leader Prairie Farm on Jan. 10. A year ago the Trojans were 4-3 in games decided by 10 points or fewer and coach North said his team led by seniors Aliya North, Autumn Palmer, Cody and Reimer has gained composure with more experience.

“I think it’s maturity,” coach North said, “the seniors. Last year we lost a lot of close games. This year we figured out how to win them. We handle the pressure a little bit better.”

New Auburn is currently set up well for a strong seed for the Division 5 playoffs. A 45-40 win over West Lakeland contender Clear Lake could help the Trojans when the postseason pairings are decided next weekend. A busy three-game week awaits New Auburn this week starting with Tuesday’s game against the Indees before hosting Northwood on Thursday. New Auburn gets another chance against the unbeaten Panthers on Friday in Prairie Farm before closing out the regular season facing Lake Holcombe (Feb. 14) and Winter (Feb. 17) next week.

New Auburn has already more than doubled last year’s win total (seven) and could possibly triple it depending how the rest of the season works out. Coach North and the team don’t want to get too far ahead of itself — not wanting to ‘jinx’ anything. But New Auburn already has put forth a memorable campaign — not bad for a program that had not won at least 10 games since 2009-10 and was without a varsity team from 2013-15 due to low numbers.

“We have team goals and hopefully we reach it at the end of the year,” coach North said.

Developing duo

With a roster short on returning experience, the New Auburn boys basketball team expected to take some lumps this season.

The Trojans (6-9, 5-8) have been competitive so far but the biggest development for the team may be the emergence of a pair of talented sophomore scorers.

Justin Melland and Andrew Gotham have stepped up for New Auburn and have provided plenty to be excited about for Trojans fans — both now and in the future. The duo combined for 46 points in Friday’s 64-55 win over Cornell.

The 6-foot-4 Melland has the frame to follow in the footsteps of many talented New Auburn post players before him. But it’s not just his size helping Melland average more than 22.5 points in his last seven games. He’s developing a touch around the basket and the confidence to go with it.

“He’s more confident and he gets the ball down on that block and he’s pretty strong scoring,” New Auburn coach Keenan Dahl said after Friday’s win. “It’s coming. Still miss some easy ones but he’s coming along pretty well.”

Gotham is averaging more than 12 points per game and hit 22 points for the second time this season in Friday’s victory. Standing at 6-foot-1, Gotham has the power to work near the basket as well. But it’s his developing shot from the outside that is providing a nice compliment to Melland.

“His outside shooting has come a long the last 3-4 games too,” Dahl said of Gotham. “He’s starting to hit some threes and 15-foot jumpers and has a nice, soft touch. So when he gets that going he adds a lot for us.”

Approaching history

McDonell senior Eddie Mittermeyer is on the cusp of some history with his 3-point shooting.

Mittermeyer enters Thursday’s game at Stanley-Boyd with 90 3-pointers for the season. That mark is eighth in area history according to records kept by Tim Peterson. With his seven threes in Friday’s 76-58 win at Cadott, Mittermeyer moved past some familiar faces to longtime local basketball fans as he vaulted Menomonie’s Luke Madsen (88, 1990-91), Bloomer’s Gabe Madsen (89, 2016-17) and Chi-Hi’s Nate Kalien (89, 2013-14) in the single season ladder.

The senior is also within striking distance of the area record, a mark held by McDonell’s Ben Retzlaff as he made 101 3-pointers during McDonell’s Division 5 state championship season in 2015-16. Mittermeyer also is up to 229 3-pointers for his career, sixth all-time in the area as he passed Luke Madsen (228).

Chi-Hi’s Mason Monarski reached 200 3-pointers for his career in Thursday’s 63-51 win with three triples as a part of a 28-point performance. Monarski four threes in Saturday’s 70-52 win at Eau Claire North.

Shooting combination

Cornell juniors Lauren Samardzich and Grace Harycki have upped their game from beyond the arc this season.

Samardzich (34) and Harycki (32) enter play Monday sixth and seventh, respectively, in Chippewa County 3-point shooting. Their combined 66 triples are trail only the Cadott duo of Laken Ryan and Emma Kowalczyk (80) and McDonell’s Emily Cooper and Marley Hughes (74) for the most for a duo in the county.

Samardzich made four threes in the first half of Friday’s defeat in New Auburn and Cornell coach Courtney Yanko said it’s been a big part of the team’s improvement from 3-21 last season to 8-12 so far this year.

“It’s definitely something that’s developed,” Yanko said. “It was coming along last year with Grace and then this year especially these past couple games she’s been hitting them, finding her rhythm and Lauren’s been hitting them too which is huge because it’s nice to have that height on the court. She (Samardzich) is averaging about four blocks a game now so to have that height along with being able to shoot 3-pointers is huge for us.”

