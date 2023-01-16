Prep Basketball Notebook: Western Cloverbelt boys basketball title race heating up

Tuesday night marks the end of the first half of the Western Cloverbelt Conference boys basketball schedule once games are completed.

Through six games the conference has seen no shortage of exciting games and the conference title race has the look of one that could go down to the final games of the regular season.

McDonell and Fall Creek enter Tuesday tied atop the league standings with twin 5-1 records with the Crickets owning an 80-76 win over the Macks last Thursday. Bloomer and Osseo-Fairchild are hot on their trail at 4-2 and have been quite competitive with those two leaders in their first matchups this season.

Bloomer (7-3, 4-2) knocked off Fall Creek in overtime 56-54 on Jan. 6 and lost in overtime to the Macks 61-57 on Saturday. Both McDonell and Fall Creek returned most of their leading scorers from a season ago, but the Blackhawks have vaulted into contention despite having many new faces in the lineup. Those players have found their roles around Chippewa County’s leading scorer Domanyck Schwarzenberger (24 points per game).

Bloomer coach Greg Van Grunsven has been pleased with his team’s growth early in the season and said Saturday’s performance in defeat isn’t one he’s sure his team could’ve achieved earlier in the season.

“Our younger kids understand and know how it feels to have to be tough and have to compete both physically and emotionally throughout the course of competition,” Van Grunsven said after Saturday’s game. “There’s still room to grow. There’s still a long ways to go and improve and I’m excited to see where the last six weeks brings us here.”

Bloomer owns the county’s best defense, allowing 48 points per contest and limited the high-scoring Crickets and Macks well under their season averages.

“Every player on their team knows what their responsibilities are on defense and they go out and they execute really well,” McDonell coach Adam Schilling said of Bloomer’s defense. “It starts with their coaching, I believe.”

The Macks played Fall Creek and Bloomer over the course of three days thanks to Bloomer’s game being rescheduled due to weather from before the holiday break. McDonell cut a double-digit deficit close late before the loss at Fall Creek on Thursday but recovered from a 7-point halftime deficit to outlast the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Seniors Canan Huss (21.6 PPG) and Eddie Mittermeyer (20.3) are the county’s top scoring duo but after Saturday Schilling also praised the work of two more seniors as Aidan Misfeldt and Keagan Galvez have developed into reliable secondary options on the offensive end. Misfeldt scored a season-high 18 points against the Blackhawks and Galvez had a key offensive rebound putback in overtime.

“The Fall Creek game gave us some things we can look at and take positively out of it even though we came away with a loss and I think that paid off today as far as knowing we could come back and playing in a tight game where every possession is big,” Schilling said after the win. “I thought we did a good job.”

McDonell hosts Thorp, Bloomer welcomes Stanley-Boyd, Fall Creek heads for Cadott and Osseo-Fairchild travels to Eau Claire Regis to round out the first round of league play.

Some key games to keep an eye on in the second half include — Bloomer at McDonell (Jan. 31), Bloomer at Fall Creek (Feb. 9) and Fall Creek at McDonell (Feb. 14).

“There’s a lot of teams that can beat anybody,” Schilling said of the league title race. “You’ve just got to take it one or two games at a time.”

Rare air

The New Auburn girls basketball team notched its 10th win of the season on Friday with a 53-37 win at Lake Holcombe.

Kyra North led the Trojans with 12 points and was one of five players with at least seven points for her team in the win. With the win the Trojans move into second place in the East Lakeland Conference standings, a strong bounce back after a tough 79-25 loss at unbeaten Prairie Farm last Tuesday.

“That’s what we preached after Tuesday,” New Auburn coach Eric North said of bouncing back after Friday’s win, “that we can’t start that downhill slide. The girls worked hard in practice yesterday and came out and played hard tonight.”

New Auburn is in double figures for wins in a season for the first time since 2009-10 when Bill Peterson led the Trojans to an 11-10 record — the program’s last winning season. Peterson guided New Auburn to a 15-8 record in 2003-04, which was the last year the team won a regional championship. The most wins for the program in a single season in recent history was a 17-4 campaign under coach Janel West in 1996-97.

Nearing 1,000

Cornell senior Dylan Bowe is nearing the 1,000-point mark for his career.

Bowe enters this week with 952 points after a 22-point effort last Friday against Winter. The senior is averaging 18.3 points per game this season to lead the Chiefs.

Cornell hosts Flambeau on Tuesday and Birchwood on Friday.

